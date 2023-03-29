Barcelona Femenino v Roma Femminile

Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Roma Femminile 1. Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 10Hansen
- 20Oshoala
- 17Paralluelo
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 5Fernández Velasco
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 8Torrejón
- 13Coll Lluch
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19Vilamala
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font Oliveras
- 25Ramírez
- 30López Serrano
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ceasar
- 13BartoliSubstituted forDi Guglielmoat 55'minutes
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 15Serturini
- 10Giugliano
- 14LosadaSubstituted forGreggiat 45'minutes
- 7Alves da Silva
- 9Giacinti
- 11HaaviSubstituted forGlionnaat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Di Guglielmo
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 19Selerud
- 20Greggi
- 27Kollmats
- 33Kramzar
- 52Merolla
- 87Öhrström
- Referee:
- Riem Hussein
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).
Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Lucia Di Guglielmo replaces Elisa Bartoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Benedetta Glionna replaces Emilie Haavi.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Roma Femminile 0. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a cross.
Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moeka Minami (Roma Femminile).
Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 4, Roma Femminile 0. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Giada Greggi replaces María Losada.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Hansen.
Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino).
Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino).