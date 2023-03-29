Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino5Roma FemminileRoma Femminile1

Barcelona Femenino v Roma Femminile

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 10Hansen
  • 20Oshoala
  • 17Paralluelo

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 5Fernández Velasco
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 8Torrejón
  • 13Coll Lluch
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Vilamala
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font Oliveras
  • 25Ramírez
  • 30López Serrano

Roma Femminile

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ceasar
  • 13BartoliSubstituted forDi Guglielmoat 55'minutes
  • 23Wenninger
  • 32Linari
  • 2Minami
  • 15Serturini
  • 10Giugliano
  • 14LosadaSubstituted forGreggiat 45'minutes
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 9Giacinti
  • 11HaaviSubstituted forGlionnaat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Di Guglielmo
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 19Selerud
  • 20Greggi
  • 27Kollmats
  • 33Kramzar
  • 52Merolla
  • 87Öhrström
Referee:
Riem Hussein

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamRoma Femminile
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Roma Femminile 1. Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).

  4. Post update

    Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Lucia Di Guglielmo replaces Elisa Bartoli.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Benedetta Glionna replaces Emilie Haavi.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Roma Femminile 0. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Moeka Minami (Roma Femminile).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano with a through ball.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 4, Roma Femminile 0. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Giada Greggi replaces María Losada.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 3, Roma Femminile 0. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Hansen.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino).

  19. Post update

    Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories