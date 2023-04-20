Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

As FA Cup fever hits again with the competition's semi-finals taking place this weekend, BBC Sport reflects on some of the greatest last-four encounters this century.

From goal-crazy classics to huge upsets and major power shifts, there have been some memorable match-ups over the past 23 years.

Get your dose of cup magic below.

Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (2022)

With the Carabao Cup already in the cabinet, Liverpool were looking to maintain their quest for a historic quadruple.

Liverpool were ruthless in the first half as they raced into a 3-0 lead, courtesy of a goal from Ibrahima Konate and a Sadio Mane double.

City came back fighting in the second half and it took just two minutes for Jack Grealish to pull a goal back.

Goalkeeper Alisson made two crucial saves to deny Gabriel Jesus before Bernardo Silva netted in the 91st minute.

A tense additional time period followed but Liverpool held their nerve to reach the final.

Watford 3-2 Wolves (2019)

Gerard Deulofeu was touted as a future heir to Lionel Messi - we've heard that plenty of times - when he made his Barcelona debut aged just 17.

Although he hasn't gone on to fulfil those extremely high expectations, the Spaniard has enjoyed some memorable moments.

His cameo performance from the bench in Watford's comeback win over Wolves ranks among his career highlights.

With 66 minutes on the clock and trailing 2-0, Deulofeu was thrown on to try to salvage something.

It took just 11 minutes for the winger to score and captain Troy Deeney then slotted home a 94th-minute penalty to force extra-time.

Deulofeu sealed hero status among Watford fans in the 104th minute, grabbing his second of the game, and subsequently sealing the club's first FA Cup final appearance since 1984.

Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham (2017)

Another semi-final and another big impact from the bench.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte opted to shuffle his pack for the match with Tottenham as Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were named among the substitutes.

The game proved to be a pulsating back-and-forth encounter with Tottenham twice coming from behind.

Hazard emerged from the bench just after the hour mark and needed only 14 minutes to stamp his mark on the game, driving powerfully beyond keeper Hugo Lloris to restore Chelsea's lead.

The Belgian also had a hand in the fourth as he teed up Nemanja Matic to fire home in spectacular fashion.

Hull City 5-3 Sheffield United (2014)

There hasn't been a third-tier club in the FA Cup final since the Football League expanded beyond two divisions, but Sheffield United were hoping to seal their place in the history books.

The Blades, deep into a third successive campaign in League One, led Premier League Hull 2-1 at half-time.

However, Hull struck twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second period to swing the pendulum in their favour.

Stephen Quinn pulled Hull further clear, making it 4-2, but Jamie Murphy hit back for the South Yorkshire side to set up a tense finale.

As the Blades threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser, the Tigers grabbed a fifth through David Meyler to reach their first-ever FA Cup final.

Tottenham 1-5 Chelsea (2012)

The debate over goalline technology gathered further pace when Tottenham and Chelsea squared off in 2012.

Chelsea were the beneficiaries this time when Juan Mata's strike, which replays appeared to show was cleared off the line, was awarded as a goal to open up a 2-0 lead, sparking furious complaints from Spurs.

Tottenham pulled one back through Gareth Bale early in the second half but Chelsea kicked on to earn an emphatic 5-1 win.

Caretaker boss Roberto di Matteo guided Chelsea over the line in the final against Liverpool before also leading them to glory in the Champions League.

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United (2011)

After three years of heavy investment, "noisy neighbours" Manchester City were starting to flex their muscles.

A win over cross-city rivals Manchester United set up a first FA Cup final appearance in 30 years.

Yaya Toure's goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory in a fiery affair, with Paul Scholes sent off, and Mario Balotelli involved in a post-game flare-up with Rio Ferdinand and Anderson as he showed his badge to the United fans.

City went on to win the FA Cup - the first piece of silverware in a trophy-laden era.

Bolton 0-5 Stoke (2011)

Just 12 months before Chelsea's emphatic win over Tottenham, Stoke made a statement of their own when hitting Bolton for five.

The victory was the highest post-war winning margin and somewhat out of character for a Potters side who averaged just 1.2 goals per game in the Premier League that season under Tony Pulis.

Matthew Etherington, Robert Huth and Kenwyne Jones all scored to hand Stoke a three-goal lead at the break.

Jonathan Walters netted twice in the second half to send the club to their first ever FA Cup final, although they came up short against Manchester City.

Portsmouth 2-0 Tottenham (2010)

In the midst of a financial meltdown, and with relegation from the Premier League just confirmed, Portsmouth gave their fans a day to remember against Tottenham at Wembley.

A very poor playing surface led to a goalless and underwhelming 90 minutes.

Underdogs Portsmouth were gifted the chance to break the deadlock nine minutes into extra time when Spurs defender Michael Dawson lost his footing and Frederic Piquionne took advantage to score from eight yards.

With Tottenham desperately short at the back as they sought an equaliser, Aruna Dindane was fouled in the box by Wilson Palacios and Kevin-Prince Boateng made no mistake from the resulting penalty.