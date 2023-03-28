Last updated on .From the section Scotland

‘Tonight was our night. I’m looking forward to the rematch’

Scotland's chances of qualifying directly for the Euro 2024 finals have surged to 73% from 42% after winning their opening two games.

Steve Clarke's side sit top of their group after following Saturday's 3-0 win over Cyprus with Tuesday's 2-0 victory against over top seeds Spain.

Scotland were "the big winners" after the first two rounds of games, according to Nielsen's Gracenote.

The data company rates it as Scotland's third-best qualifying result at home.

Given the rankings of the opposition, with Scotland 42nd and Spain 10th, it is only surpassed by two 1-0 Euro qualifying wins - in the 2003 play-off over Netherlands, which was a overturned by a 6-0 second-leg thrashing, and the 2006 group defeat of France.

The data company suggests Scotland will be among the 20 group qualifiers for the finals in Germany.

Having topped their Nations League group last year, Scotland have a second chance of making it through the play-offs should they fail to finish in the top two in Group A.

Taking that into account, Clarke's side have a 82.9% chance overall of being among the 24 teams taking part next summer.

England are rated as having a 98% chance of qualifying after their opening two wins in Group C, the 15th most likely to qualify, with Wales one place behind.

It is suggested Republic of Ireland are expected to require a play-off and that Northern Ireland are heading for elimination.

Despite their Hampden defeat, Spain are still rated at 54.7% to top their qualifying group ahead of Scotland's 35.2%, but Clarke's side are given a 37.9% chances of finishing second - more than double that of third seeds Norway.

"With two rounds of Euro 2024 qualification complete, the most likely 20 automatic qualifiers are Switzerland, Portugal, France, England, Belgium, Serbia, Croatia, Spain, Czechia, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Denmark, Scotland, Romania, Italy, Wales, Slovenia, Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina," Gracenote states.

"Given the chances for each of the 20 most likely automatic qualifiers, we can expect around 16 of them to actually qualify directly, with four being 'surprised' by other teams."

'They've got a great chance' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert

It's definitely up there among our best results, but I think the team are going really well.

I thought that a couple of years ago, when Stevie took over, that, once the crowd started to believe again, the lads would again too.

Hampden, it looks like it's bouncing again at every game and that's testament to Stevie and the players.

Scottish players never get too high and never get too low. That group looks a really humble group, so there is no chance of them getting big-headed.

But they have given themselves a right good foothold in the group and that's the great thing.

If they stick together, they've got a great chance.