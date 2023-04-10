Champions League quarter-final quizzes: How well do you know this round?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
The Champions League quarter-finals start this week, so it's time to get introspective.
How much do you know about this round?
Here are five quizzes, some on this season and some on previous years.
First, see how well you can remember last season's four quarter-finals. There are two questions on each tie.
And now can you name the top nine goalscorers in Champions League quarter-finals? As a clue we'll give you the national team of each one.
Can you name the top nine Champions League quarter-final goalscorers?
Can you rank this season's eight quarter-finalists by the number of Champions League goals they have netted this term? Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are level on goals so you will have to separate them on alphabetical order.
How well do you know some Champions League legends' record at the quarter-final stage.
And, finally, can you name every team to ever reach the Champions League quarter-finals?
Can you name the Champions League quarter-finalists?
