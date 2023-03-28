Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, McGregor, Arsenal, Tierney, Aberdeen, Hearts, Fox, Jota, Abada, Kent, Devlin, St Johnstone, Phillips, West Ham, Moyes
Rangers manager Michael Beale has hinted that Allan McGregor could be set to play on for one more year by saying the 41-year-old goalkeeper, whose contract expires this summer, is "not finished yet". (Football Scotland)
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney's hopes of forcing himself back into Arsenal's starting line-up have been delivered a blow after he was forced off with what is believed to be a calf knock during Scotland's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Spain on Tuesday. (Football Scotland)
Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox is poised to join Aberdeen caretaker Barry Robson's backroom staff, with the Scottish Premiership club having spoken to him about a post until the end of the season. (Daily Record)
Manager David Moyes and his West Ham United coaches fear they will be sacked if their side lose to Premier League relegation rivals Southampton on Sunday. (Daily Mail)
Betvictor's performance rating algorithm shows that Celtic's Jota creates the most chances and goals in the Scottish Premiership, with fellow winger and team-mate Liel Abada coming second ahead of Ryan Kent, despite the Rangers winger having more appearances this season. (Daily Record)
Fran Alonso will tell Police Scotland he does not want to press charges against Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson, who appeared to aim a head butt at the Celtic Women head coach at the end of Monday's 1-1 draw and is the subject of a Scottish FA investigation, but the Spaniard does want an apology. (Daily Record)
Heart of Midlothian midfielder Cammy Devlin has been praised by Australia head coach Graham Arnold after he played on despite receiving a nasty gash to his head during his side's 2-1 defeat by Ecuador. (Edinburgh Evening News)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expects midfielder Dan Phillips, who spent five weeks on the sidelines with his club after a two-match red-card suspension, to be available against Aberdeen on Saturday after the 22-year-old returns on Thursday having played twice for Trinidad and Tobago. (The Courier)
