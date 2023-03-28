Rangers manager Michael Beale has hinted that Allan McGregor could be set to play on for one more year by saying the 41-year-old goalkeeper, whose contract expires this summer, is "not finished yet". (Football Scotland) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney's hopes of forcing himself back into Arsenal's starting line-up have been delivered a blow after he was forced off with what is believed to be a calf knock during Scotland's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Spain on Tuesday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox is poised to join Aberdeen caretaker Barry Robson's backroom staff, with the Scottish Premiership club having spoken to him about a post until the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager David Moyes and his West Ham United coaches fear they will be sacked if their side lose to Premier League relegation rivals Southampton on Sunday. (Daily Mail) external-link

Betvictor's performance rating algorithm shows that Celtic's Jota creates the most chances and goals in the Scottish Premiership, with fellow winger and team-mate Liel Abada coming second ahead of Ryan Kent, despite the Rangers winger having more appearances this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Fran Alonso will tell Police Scotland he does not want to press charges against Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson, who appeared to aim a head butt at the Celtic Women head coach at the end of Monday's 1-1 draw and is the subject of a Scottish FA investigation, but the Spaniard does want an apology. (Daily Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Cammy Devlin has been praised by Australia head coach Graham Arnold after he played on despite receiving a nasty gash to his head during his side's 2-1 defeat by Ecuador. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expects midfielder Dan Phillips, who spent five weeks on the sidelines with his club after a two-match red-card suspension, to be available against Aberdeen on Saturday after the 22-year-old returns on Thursday having played twice for Trinidad and Tobago. (The Courier) external-link