'We've been building towards a result like this'

Following a stunning victory over Spain at Hampden, Scotland are sitting pretty at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A.

Scott McTominay was the hero with both goals, although it was an impressive collective effort from Steve Clarke's side.

The Tartan Army sang their hearts out on a wet night on Glasgow's southside, while players and pundits were effusive in their praise.

Here, we present some of the best reaction on a memorable night for Scotland.

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor

Talking to BBC Scotland

"This is why you play football, to give the supporters nights like this, give the nation nights like this.

"This is the one that has been coming against a big nation. The way that we played, really comfortable in the game, carried out the game plan excellently which should give us a lot of confidence going forward.

"We were as comfortable as can be in that middle block, pressing on the little triggers to give us a chance to get us back up the pitch, Angus [Gunn] maybe only had one or two saves in the second half which shows how good we were."

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

Talking to BBC Scotland

"It's a special night against a really top team. The crowd played a massive part and we're grateful to them as well.

"We're very fortunate to have him [Steve Clarke] and the structure he's put in behind the scenes. He's always been very honest with his squad, and how he's kept the same players in if you're doing well.

"It's enjoyable to be around the place, there's not one bad egg in that changing room. And that shows on the park and in the strength off the bench.

"It's the kind of game I like to be in, the ones when you're defending all the time. You need to stay concentrated, you can't be asleep on the pitch and me, Granty [Hanley] and Kieran [Tierney] did that."

Scotland forward Ryan Christie

Talking to BBC Scotland

"Sometimes you're going to have to suffer without the ball against a side like Spain. The gaffer said we can't go crazy, but we wanted to take an offensive mindset into the game.

"This has been long process in the making to get to this point and we certainly aren't done yet, we are not getting carried away with ourselves. We are only two games into this group and we've yet to play an away game.

"Getting to Germany is the main ambition. It would be nice to do it through proper qualification this time and not play-offs, so we couldn't have asked for a better start."

Injured Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Talking on Viaplay

"Every single player was outstanding, and that's what it was going to take. They've stood up with one of the most monumental performances Hampden has ever seen."

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist

Talking on Viaplay

"I'm buzzing. That was nothing short of fantastic, and do you know what, we weren't really in any danger.

"Hanley, Porteous, Tierney, Hickey were fantastic, and McTominay, with the two goals... have I named all of them yet?"

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein

Talking to BBC Sportsound

"Things happen in football that are quite weird sometimes, McTominay isn't getting a game for Manchester United and he's now using all his energy to do as well as he can for Scotland.

"It's one of these things that's fallen into place. His performances have been incredible, he's got athleticism not a lot of players have got. He's bursting a gut to get into this position and it's worked for him, and for the team.

"Ryan Porteous would throw himself in front of a train for Scotland! It's brilliant to see and the punters love that."