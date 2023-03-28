Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group D
TurkeyTurkey0CroatiaCroatia2

Turkey 0-2 Croatia: Hosts lose in first home international since earthquakes

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

A giant banner of the Turkish map and Turkish cities affected by earthquakes displayed at Turkey's game against Croatia
A giant banner of the Turkish map and Turkish cities affected by earthquakes was unveiled before kick-off

Turkey played their first home international fixture since two powerful earthquakes in the country claimed 50,000 lives.

A giant banner paying tribute to those affected was unveiled before kick-off in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Istanbul.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic scored twice to secure the win for the visitors.

The midfielder struck from close range before firing in from a rebound on the stroke of half-time.

Mateo Kovacic scores against Turkey
Mateo Kovacic has five goals for Croatia

It was a little harsh on Turkey, who had started the game as the better side.

Kerem Akturkoglu saw an excellent strike tipped behind before Galatasaray winger had an effort ruled out for offside.

But Croatia grew into the game and could have had a third goal in the second half had not Andrej Kramaric shot narrowly wide.

The win means Croatia are second in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D, level on four points with Wales.

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Günok
  • 2Çelik
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 20Kadioglu
  • 6KökcüSubstituted forGülerat 67'minutes
  • 5Özcan
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forTosunat 81'minutes
  • 10ÇalhanogluSubstituted forYüksekat 38'minutes
  • 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 67'minutes
  • 16ÜnalSubstituted forNayirat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kahveci
  • 9Tosun
  • 11Nayir
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Elmali
  • 14Yilmaz
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Yüksek
  • 19Akaydin
  • 21Güler
  • 22Aydin
  • 23Çakir

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1LivakovicBooked at 62mins
  • 2Stanisic
  • 6Sutalo
  • 4GvardiolBooked at 69mins
  • 3Barisic
  • 10ModricSubstituted forMajerat 84'minutes
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8Kovacic
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forJuranovicat 65'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forMusaat 84'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forIvanusecat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 16Ivanusec
  • 17Musa
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Sosa
  • 21Vida
  • 22Juranovic
  • 23Labrovic
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Turkey 0, Croatia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Turkey 0, Croatia 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Mateo Kovacic.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Dominik Livakovic (Croatia).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Umut Nayir (Turkey) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arda Güler.

  9. Post update

    Petar Musa (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Luka Ivanusec replaces Ivan Perisic because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zeki Çelik with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lovro Majer (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Petar Musa (Croatia).

  15. Post update

    Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zeki Çelik.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Luka Modric.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Petar Musa replaces Andrej Kramaric.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22005056
2Spain21013213
3Norway201114-31
4Georgia10101101
5Cyprus100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22005056
2Greece11003033
3Netherlands210134-13
4R. of Ireland100101-10
5Gibraltar200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22004136
2Italy21013213
3North Macedonia11002113
4Ukraine100102-20
5Malta200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales21102114
2Croatia21103124
3Turkey210123-13
4Armenia100112-10
5Latvia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21103124
2Poland210123-13
3Moldova20201102
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Albania100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria22006246
2Belgium11003033
3Sweden21015323
4Estonia100112-10
5Azerbaijan200219-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia22004046
2Hungary11003033
3Montenegro210112-13
4Lithuania100102-20
5Bulgaria200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia22004136
2Denmark21015413
3Kazakhstan21014403
4Finland210123-13
5Northern Ireland21012113
6San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland22008086
2Romania22004136
3Kosovo20202202
4Andorra201113-21
5Israel201114-31
6Belarus200217-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal2200100106
2Slovakia21102024
3Bos-Herze21013213
4Iceland21017343
5Luxembourg201106-61
6Liechtenstein2002011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories