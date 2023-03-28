Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Kevin M Nagle owns Sacramento Republic who play in the second tier of US soccer

Championship side Huddersfield have named American businessman Kevin M Nagle as their prospective new owner.

Nagle, who owns Sacramento Republic in the USA, agreed to buy the club from chairman Dean Hoyle, subject to legislative and governance procedures.

Hoyle became the club's sole shareholder earlier this month.

"I am beyond pleased to announce I have entered into agreement with Dean Hoyle to purchase a full stake in Huddersfield Town," Nagle said.

"As the approval process is now under way, there will be no further comment until finalization, as we wish to 100% respect that process.

"I would, however, like to thank Dean for all his help and support along the way, and I cannot wait to meet and speak to the wonderful Town fans."

Hoyle took over in 2009 before selling the club to Phil Hodgkinson 11 years later.

He returned in 2021 to provide funding due to Hodgkinson's financial difficulties but stepped down as chief executive for health reasons in 2022.

The Terriers, who are 22nd in the Championship, three points from safety, were placed under a transfer embargo earlier in March for submitting their annual accounts late.