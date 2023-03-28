Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

'I see selfish players' - Conte furious after what proves to be his final game with Spurs

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici says the club is "focused" on moving forward following Antonio Conte's departure.

Conte, 53, left Spurs by mutual consent this week after 16 months in charge.

Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

Paratici told the club's website external-link the players would not be distracted by talks of who will succeed Conte.

"We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation," said Paratici.

"We are focused. We are now concentrating on helping Cristian and helping the staff, Ryan, the players."

Conte's time as Tottenham boss came to an end after a remarkable news conference in which he called the players "selfish" and criticised the club's hierarchy following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, sacked Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and Spaniard Luis Enrique have all been linked with the vacant role.

Paratici acknowledged the season had been "difficult" for the Italian personally after the deaths of his friends Gian Piero Ventrone and Gianluca Vialli and his gallbladder surgery in February, but said the club have faith in Stellini and Mason to deliver success.

He added: "The Club supported him a lot with it and everyone is close to each other but then we arrive in this mutual agreement, and I think the decision that we made was the right decision for everyone.

"Cristian managed the team when Antonio was sick this season and was good. Ryan Mason can help him a lot. He knows everything about this club and group of players.

"We are really, really, really confident that these two people can do a very, very good job."

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table on 49 points but fifth-placed Newcastle and Liverpool in sixth both have two games in hand over Spurs, while Brighton have three.

"The Premier League always is tough," said Paratici. "We have a lot of teams, a lot of clubs, really, really prepared about achieving this target but we will fight to achieve our target."

Spurs face Everton at Goodison Park in the top flight following the international break on 3 April.