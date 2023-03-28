Last updated on .From the section Football

Kevin de Bruyne scored his ninth goal of the season for club and country

Belgium made it two wins from two under new coach Domenico Tedesco as they beat Euro 2024 hosts Germany in a friendly.

The visitors outclassed their opponents in the first half and took the lead when Yannick Carrasco fired in.

Romelu Lukaku then converted from Kevin de Bruyne's pass to make it 2-0 before Niclas Fullkrug reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

However, De Bruyne made it 3-1 after a swift Belgium attack before Serge Gnabry added a late consolation.

The victory was Belgium's second in four days after a Lukaku hat-trick beat Sweden in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.