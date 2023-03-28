Close menu
Under-21 Friendly
England U21England U211Croatia U21Croatia U212

England U21s 1-2 Croatia U21s: Lee Carsley's side end Euro preparations in defeat

By Alex HowellBBC Sport at Craven Cottage

Last updated on .From the section Football

England ended their preparations for the European Under-21 Championship in the summer with a defeat to Croatia.

Lee Carsley's side came into the match at Craven Cottage having beaten France U21s 4-0 on Saturday but there were 10 changes to the line-up that started that game.

The Young Lions started the game on top, with Manchester City's Cole Palmer threatening, but they were lacking a cutting edge with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, top scorer for loan club Reims in France, missing through injury.

Croatia took the lead against the run of play. Manchester City's Rico Lewis committed a foul 25 yards out from goal and Martin Baturina smashed the free-kick into the top left-hand corner, giving James Trafford no chance.

England changed their goalkeepers at half-time and the first real thing West Bromwich Albion's Josh Griffiths had to do was pick the ball out of the back of the net.

Luke Thomas made a clumsy challenge on Matja Frigan in the area and Dion Drena Beljo sent Griffiths the wrong way from the penalty spot to double the Croatians' lead.

It could have been worse for England but Griffiths made an excellent save from close range to deny Lukas Kacavenda.

Carsley threw on Emile Smith-Rowe, Harvey Elliot, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes and Djed Spence in an attempt to get something from the match.

They were given a lifeline when Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White was brought down in the area and he scored from the spot-kick.

But it was not enough for England and they will go into the U21 Euro Finals in Romania and Georgia on the back of a defeat.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1TraffordSubstituted forGriffithsat 45'minutes
  • 21LewisBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSpenceat 62'minutes
  • 5JohnsonBooked at 90mins
  • 12Wood
  • 3ThomasSubstituted forAaronsat 62'minutes
  • 8J RamseySubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 62'minutes
  • 14Garner
  • 18DoyleSubstituted forElliottat 67'minutes
  • 23PalmerSubstituted forGomesat 80'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMcAteeat 80'minutes
  • 11MaduekeSubstituted forSmith Roweat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 4Colwill
  • 6Skipp
  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 9Archer
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16McAtee
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Gomes
  • 22Rushworth
  • 24Spence
  • 25Patterson

Croatia U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kotarski
  • 3ColinaSubstituted forJurcecat 80'minutes
  • 5Soldo
  • 6SmolcicSubstituted forJelenicat 69'minutes
  • 13JureskinSubstituted forHodzaat 70'minutes
  • 11KacavendaSubstituted forPerkovicat 70'minutes
  • 8PrsirBooked at 83mins
  • 16BaturinaSubstituted forPalaversaat 81'minutes
  • 19FriganBooked at 64mins
  • 20BeljoSubstituted forSimicat 81'minutes
  • 10VidovicSubstituted forMarinat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jurcec
  • 4Palaversa
  • 7Marin
  • 9Simic
  • 12Pandur
  • 14Jankovic
  • 15Jelenic
  • 17Stojkovic
  • 18Ljubicic
  • 21Hodza
  • 22Dolcek
  • 23Cavlina
  • 24Perkovic
Referee:
Krzysztof Jakubik

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamCroatia U21
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 1, Croatia U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 1, Croatia U21 2.

  3. Booking

    Ben Johnson (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).

  5. Post update

    Veldin Hodza (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Croatia U21. Nikola Soldo tries a through ball, but Roko Simic is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Goal! England U21 1, Croatia U21 2. Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Penalty England U21. Morgan Gibbs-White draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dominik Kotarski (Croatia U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Wood (England U21).

  13. Post update

    Roko Simic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jurica Prsir.

  16. Booking

    Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Djed Spence (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21).

  19. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jan Jurcec.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia U21. Roko Simic replaces Dion Beljo.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th March 2023

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport