Scott McTominay, right, has scored four times for Scotland in his last two games

Scotland's goal hero Scott McTominay has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers' Association's international men's player of the year.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Celtic captain Callum McGregor and John McGinn of Aston villa are also nominated.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay scores twice against Cyprus and then Spain to help Steve Clarke's side to two victories.

McGinn has received the award for the past three years.

Tierney provided a storming assist for McTominay's second in Tuesday night's 2-0 victory over Spain, while earning his 37th international cap. He also scored in last year's 1-1 friendly draw with Poland.

McGregor hit 50 caps for his country in Saturday's win over Cyprus before playing a lead role three days later.