David Norman made his Northampton debut as a late substitute for Aaron McGowan

Defender David Norman is excited at finding himself right in the middle of a promotion battle after joining Northampton Town on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old Canadian, once with David Beckham's Inter Miami, made a brief debut for the Cobblers in their 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

They are second in League Two with just eight games left to play.

"I was brought over for a different club and it ended up not working out," Norman told BBC Radio Northampton.

"My agent had spoken with the [Northampton] gaffer [Jon Brady] and it seemed to be a good fit with a few key injuries to defenders here.

"They took a chance on me and it's an opportunity to help the team for the rest of the season.

"It's my seventh year [as a professional] now, I've had lots of ups and down, different journeys, and this is another adventure that I'm excited to push on."

Norman came through the Vancouver Whitecaps academy and had a loan spell in Scotland with Queen of the South before joining Inter Miami in 2020.

He did get to meet former England captain - and childhood idol - Beckham external-link but never made it onto the pitch for the Major League Soccer side.

"The year at Inter Miami was derailed by an injury and surgeries, which was tough," said Norman.

"I've tried to be like a sponge and soak up all that I can in every place that I've played and I hope I can bring some of that experience to the group here [in Northampton]."

The Cobblers - who lost out in last season's League Two play-offs - go head-to-head with third-placed Stevenage at Sixfields on Saturday, when they will look to extend a seven-game unbeaten run.

"We're right in the mix, sitting in a good spot in second. It's been cool to see how the group has approached it, just taking it game by game, really not looking too far ahead," added Norman.

"The culture's a little bit different, there's a few things you can have a laugh at, but I'm looking forward to getting settled more every day."