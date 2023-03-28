Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Scott Wharton has made 26 appearances for Blackburn this season

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 25-year-old, whose younger brother Adam is also part of Rovers' first-team squad, made his debut for his hometown club at the age of 18.

"I've been here a long time already, but to stay for another four years is a proud moment for me and my family," he told the club website. external-link

"I think it's promising and there are positive things to come."

Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn are fifth in the Championship as they look to secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs.