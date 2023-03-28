Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Jack was replaced with Scott McTominay, who went on to score twice, against Cyprus

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Spain Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Ryan Christie and Scott McTominay to start in place of Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack for Scotland against Spain.

Those are the changes receiving most support after we asked you to pick your starting XI for Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park.

Bournemouth's Christie and Manchester United's McTominay made an impact as substitutes in Saturday's win over Cyprus, with the latter scoring twice.

Votes suggest Southampton's Armstrong and Rangers' Jack should make way.

Apart those switches in midfield, the rest of the team that won 3-0 on Saturday receive strong approval, particularly Angus Gunn, the Norwich City goalkeeper who made his debut.

Will national head coach Steve Clarke be of a similar mind? Join our live coverage of Tuesday's game to find out.