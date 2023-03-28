Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Hampton won her first cap for England in February 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has said Hannah Hampton "sorted out" personal issues to earn a recall to her squad.

The Aston Villa keeper has been absent since England won Euro 2022, with reports she was dropped because of poor attitude, but returns to a 25-player squad for April's friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

"She needed to sort out some personal issues. She has done that, shown great performances and consistency at her club. I thought this was the moment to bring her in," said Wiegman.

The 22-year-old's Villa team-mate Jordan Nobbs has retained her spot after replacing injured Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby in the Arnold Clark Cup squad.

Tottenham forward Beth England misses out despite being in superb form, scoring five goals in her past six Women's Super League appearances.

"We chose to select less centre-forwards," added Wiegman, who has named Villa's Rachel Daly - a regular full-back for England - as an attacking option.

"The competition in that position is so high so I just chose these two and kept it as that."

Other players not included are Everton's Emily Ramsey, Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, Manchester United's Katie Zelem and Houston Dash's Ebony Salmon.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker is named and in line to win her first cap for England, having been called up in October but withdrawing through injury.

"It starts with quality and performance. You also want some experience too. [Parker] has played a few different positions in the last few games but she did well," said Wiegman.

"We see things in her we really like. We want to see that in our environment."

Chelsea defender Millie Bright is included despite sustaining a knee injury in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Wednesday.

The Lionesses host Brazil at a sold-out Wembley on Thursday, 6 April, before playing Australia at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday, 11 April.

They are the last fixtures before the start of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with England's first game against Haiti on 22 July.

Mead 'not in World Cup plans' as it stands

Beth Mead was named Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Boot at Euro 2022

This is Wiegman's final selection before naming her World Cup squad and it is likely to not include Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

"I had conversations with her. She's doing well in her rehab, she's doing good," said Wiegman.

"But the World Cup is actually too early. What we said now is, she's not in our plans now, just to really take the time to get back well.

"If a miracle happens and she goes [through recovery] so fast, we will reconsider it, but at this moment I don't expect that."

Chelsea's Kirby has also struggled with injuries this season and could face a battle to be fit for the World Cup.

"I am concerned. I want to keep this opportunity open. Hopefully she gets fit, gets on the pitch again and gets playing," added Wiegman.

"You need to show form and fitness. We have less time now [than the home Euros]. It's a little concern, but also we just need to see how she progresses."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton)