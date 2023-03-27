Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Hampton won her first cap for England in February 2022

Hannah Hampton has been included in England manager Sarina Wiegman's 25-player squad for April's friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

It is the first time the 22-year-old Aston Villa keeper has been called up since Euro 2022, with Wiegman refusing to comment on her absence last year.

Hampton's Villa team-mate Jordan Nobbs has retained her spot after playing in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Tottenham forward Beth England misses out despite being in good form.

Other players not included are Everton's Emily Ramsey, Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, Manchester United's Katie Zelem and Houston Dash's Ebony Salmon.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker is named and in line to win her first cap for England, having been called up in October but withdrawing through injury.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright is included despite sustaining a knee injury in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Wednesday.

The Lionesses host Brazil at a sold-out Wembley on Thursday, 6 April, before playing Australia at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday, 11 April.

They are the last fixtures before the start of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with England's first game against Haiti on 22 July.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton)