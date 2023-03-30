Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines2
Chelsea Women win 4-3 on penalties

Women's Champions League: Chelsea beat holders Lyon in dramatic penalty shootout to reach semis

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments142

Chelsea celebrate
Chelsea reached the final in 2021 and will meet Barcelona in the semi-finals this year who beat them on that day

Chelsea are through to the Women's Champions League semi-finals following a monumental victory over holders Lyon at Stamford Bridge.

In a dramatic penalty shootout, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made two stunning saves to deny Lindsey Horan and Wendie Renard and spark wild celebrations in London.

It was an extraordinary end to a thrilling two-legged tie after Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the final seconds of extra-time, while trailing 2-1 on aggregate.

Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, referee Ivana Martincic deemed Lauren James had been fouled by Vicki Becho and Maren Mjelde stepped up under pressure to fire home the spot-kick and set up a shootout climax.

Lyon's players and staff were outraged, while the home fans were on their feet as Chelsea composed themselves to deliver the success they craved and seal a last-four meeting with Barcelona.

Berger sprinted to the corner flag in celebration after she pushed away Horan's sudden-death penalty and her team-mate ran across to join her.

This will go down as one of the biggest victories in Chelsea's history as they join English rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Mouthwatering tie delivers in London

Eight-time champions Lyon came to London trailing 1-0 after the first leg and forced extra time when Vanessa Gilles flicked a 77th-minute corner beyond Berger.

Chelsea were beginning to tire as the game edged towards the extra period and Lyon took the lead through substitute Sara Dabritz when she drove a finish into the far corner after 110 minutes.

But Mjelde's controversial penalty in the final seconds breathed life into Emma Hayes' side and the Norwegian then stepped up first to convert in the shootout.

James, who had earned the extra-time spot kick, was denied by Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler after Berger had saved Renard's effort.

But Chelsea's German keeper had the final say when she dived to her right to block Horan's strike.

Lyon failed to progress from just their second quarter-final in 14 appearances, while Chelsea's victory ensured two English clubs in the last four for the first time in five years.

Historic victory sets up Barcelona showdown

Having come away from France with a memorable win, Chelsea were in a strong position going into the second leg, but knew they needed a gladiatorial performance.

Lyon, who have dominated European football for the last decade, came with serious intention and should have scored within a matter of minutes.

Delphine Cascarino forced a save from Berger, before Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson's poor clearance set-up Signe Bruun, but the Lyon striker sliced it over the bar.

The hosts eventually settled and Sam Kerr had a glorious opportunity when she was slid in one-on-one with Endler, but the goalkeeper came out on top.

It felt inevitable more chances would follow and they both fell Lyon's way - Gilles then Dabritz silencing a nervy Stamford Bridge crowd.

The holders, who were able to bring on star striker Ada Hegerberg at half-time, still looked vulnerable, however, and as James dribbled into the box in injury time at the end, supporters were on their feet in anticipation.

Chelsea will now need to produce another giant-killing in the next round as Barcelona, who beat them in the 2021 final, await. Arsenal take on two-time champions Wolfsburg, with the prospect of an all-English final.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Berger
  • 15PérissetSubstituted forMjeldeat 73'minutes
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Carter
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forFlemingat 111'minutes
  • 8LeupolzSubstituted forIngleat 71'minutesBooked at 117mins
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 90'minutes
  • 21Charles
  • 10James
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
  • 32Orman

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 12Carpenter
  • 21Gilles
  • 3Renard
  • 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 105'minutes
  • 17van de DonkBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMarozsánat 105'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 11EgurrolaSubstituted forDäbritzat 56'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 97'minutes
  • 24BruunSubstituted forHegerbergat 45'minutes
  • 7MajriSubstituted forBechoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 8Däbritz
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 10Marozsán
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 18Sombath
  • 23Cayman
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 28Malard
  • 50Belhadj
  • 70Bosse
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3). Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(3), Lyon Féminines 2(3). Sara Däbritz (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Lauren James (Chelsea Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(3), Lyon Féminines 2(2). Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(2), Lyon Féminines 2(2). Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(2), Lyon Féminines 2(1). Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(1), Lyon Féminines 2(1). Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1(1), Lyon Féminines 2. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2.

  14. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea Women.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Vicki Becho (Lyon Féminines) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea Women. Lauren James draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Booking

    Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by kerr is the goat, today at 23:06

    Lyon look set for the win after extra time - employed the old time wasting tactics - until another piece of lauren james magic ✨.
    minimal contact but chelsea fans won’t care at all.
    arsenal v chelsea final?
    would be superb for WSL exposure and who wouldn’t love an all-english final?

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 23:09

      Sam replied:
      Typical Chelsea, you said it right , they " won't Care" for fairness!

  • Comment posted by Timperley Big Shorts, today at 23:01

    What a goalkeeper Berger is, she has amazing athleticism

    • Reply posted by Christopher Wright , today at 23:19

      Christopher Wright replied:
      Only about 3 yards off her line wouldn't happen in the men's game.

  • Comment posted by BHyea, today at 23:06

    As an American I'm gutted for Horan.....but I love me some Emma Hayes! Incredible win.....bravo!

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 23:02

    Lyon shaded the game but Chelsea showed great heart. Think the injuries to Haarder and Kirby are catching up on us as we're relying on Kerr too much. KTBFFH

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:59

    Congrats Chelsea. Please beat Barcelona and good luck to you. Glückwunsche und auf gehts

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 23:14

    Well done guys. Kept battling to the end. Bring on Barca..

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 23:00

    Not a Chelsea fan or a woman football fan.
    But I’ve got to give the ladies a BZ(well done).
    On beating Lyon tonight seeing that they have won it 6 out of the last 7.
    Well done ladies.

  • Comment posted by dave61, today at 23:17

    Why are the pundits all female and not a mix as in mens' football?

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 23:18

      Kev replied:
      All female ????????????????????????????????????????? LOL

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 23:03

    Well we rode our luck and Mjelde showed great nerve for the goal that sent it to a shoot-out. I have too say though the referee was awful again just like the Arsenal game last night. Hey ho though - well done Ladies.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 23:02

    Well done Chelsea, however I don't think it was a penalty, there wasn't a kick out from the defender, her foot was planted and James tapped it then clicked her own heels and fell down.

    Commentators were very biased as well.

    That's football for you and here's hoping for an all English final.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 23:04

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Can't see Chelsea getting past Barca over 2 legs myself.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 23:17

    Usual misogynistic sarcastic bile in here, how sad. Well done CHELSEA

    • Reply posted by Battling with the turtleshead, today at 23:20

      Battling with the turtleshead replied:
      Actually there isn't, the bbshe have blocked all non-female accounts!!

      Insane👍

  • Comment posted by Ruth, today at 23:12

    Absolutely brilliant from Chelsea tonight. They showed character, determination, heart, and courage in the face of adversity. You need luck in the game sometimes-and even when you’re knackered, never, ever give up until you have nothing left. Chelsea left everything out on the pitch, and that was the difference. Great job ladies…now fight for everything! Good luck.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 23:15

      You replied:
      But no skill?

  • Comment posted by save the game, today at 23:02

    Well done girls, sometimes you need a bit of luck as well as skill and we got that tonight. Now for Barcelona xxxxx

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 22:58

    Women are really doing us proud in English football

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 23:09

      Grommy replied:
      She dived.

  • Comment posted by Gary B, today at 23:13

    The standard of play in the women's game has come on in leaps and bounds. Unfortunately the same can't be said about the standard of refereeing.

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 23:17

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      I agree. No different last night in the Gooners game

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylia, today at 23:11

    Well done. Ignore the haters.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 23:09

    Pretty bizarre the referee was only shown one angle on the VAR monitor. From the other angle James was clearly going down already. Fair play to Chelsea on the quality of the pens though.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:58

    Well done Chelsea

  • Comment posted by nicki, today at 23:15

    Fantastic well done 👏

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 23:04

    Hope Graham Potter shows this to the boys ... Great job from Emma and her team 🥰

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 23:07

      Grommy replied:
      You mean cheating? Yeah. Brilliant.

