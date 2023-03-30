Match ends, Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3).
Chelsea are through to the Women's Champions League semi-finals following a monumental victory over holders Lyon at Stamford Bridge.
In a dramatic penalty shootout, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made two stunning saves to deny Lindsey Horan and Wendie Renard and spark wild celebrations in London.
It was an extraordinary end to a thrilling two-legged tie after Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the final seconds of extra-time, while trailing 2-1 on aggregate.
Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, referee Ivana Martincic deemed Lauren James had been fouled by Vicki Becho and Maren Mjelde stepped up under pressure to fire home the spot-kick and set up a shootout climax.
Lyon's players and staff were outraged, while the home fans were on their feet as Chelsea composed themselves to deliver the success they craved and seal a last-four meeting with Barcelona.
Berger sprinted to the corner flag in celebration after she pushed away Horan's sudden-death penalty and her team-mate ran across to join her.
This will go down as one of the biggest victories in Chelsea's history as they join English rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals.
Mouthwatering tie delivers in London
Eight-time champions Lyon came to London trailing 1-0 after the first leg and forced extra time when Vanessa Gilles flicked a 77th-minute corner beyond Berger.
Chelsea were beginning to tire as the game edged towards the extra period and Lyon took the lead through substitute Sara Dabritz when she drove a finish into the far corner after 110 minutes.
But Mjelde's controversial penalty in the final seconds breathed life into Emma Hayes' side and the Norwegian then stepped up first to convert in the shootout.
James, who had earned the extra-time spot kick, was denied by Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler after Berger had saved Renard's effort.
But Chelsea's German keeper had the final say when she dived to her right to block Horan's strike.
Lyon failed to progress from just their second quarter-final in 14 appearances, while Chelsea's victory ensured two English clubs in the last four for the first time in five years.
Historic victory sets up Barcelona showdown
Having come away from France with a memorable win, Chelsea were in a strong position going into the second leg, but knew they needed a gladiatorial performance.
Lyon, who have dominated European football for the last decade, came with serious intention and should have scored within a matter of minutes.
Delphine Cascarino forced a save from Berger, before Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson's poor clearance set-up Signe Bruun, but the Lyon striker sliced it over the bar.
The hosts eventually settled and Sam Kerr had a glorious opportunity when she was slid in one-on-one with Endler, but the goalkeeper came out on top.
It felt inevitable more chances would follow and they both fell Lyon's way - Gilles then Dabritz silencing a nervy Stamford Bridge crowd.
The holders, who were able to bring on star striker Ada Hegerberg at half-time, still looked vulnerable, however, and as James dribbled into the box in injury time at the end, supporters were on their feet in anticipation.
Chelsea will now need to produce another giant-killing in the next round as Barcelona, who beat them in the 2021 final, await. Arsenal take on two-time champions Wolfsburg, with the prospect of an all-English final.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Berger
- 15PérissetSubstituted forMjeldeat 73'minutes
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 7Carter
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forFlemingat 111'minutes
- 8LeupolzSubstituted forIngleat 71'minutesBooked at 117mins
- 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 90'minutes
- 21Charles
- 10James
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
- 32Orman
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 12Carpenter
- 21Gilles
- 3Renard
- 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 105'minutes
- 17van de DonkBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMarozsánat 105'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 11EgurrolaSubstituted forDäbritzat 56'minutes
- 26Horan
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 97'minutes
- 24BruunSubstituted forHegerbergat 45'minutes
- 7MajriSubstituted forBechoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 8Däbritz
- 9Le Sommer
- 10Marozsán
- 14Hegerberg
- 18Sombath
- 23Cayman
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 28Malard
- 50Belhadj
- 70Bosse
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3).
Post update
Penalty saved! Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(4), Lyon Féminines 2(3). Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(3), Lyon Féminines 2(3). Sara Däbritz (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Lauren James (Chelsea Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(3), Lyon Féminines 2(2). Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(2), Lyon Féminines 2(2). Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(2), Lyon Féminines 2(1). Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(1), Lyon Féminines 2(1). Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1(1), Lyon Féminines 2. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Lyon Féminines 2. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea Women.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Vicki Becho (Lyon Féminines) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Chelsea Women. Lauren James draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
minimal contact but chelsea fans won’t care at all.
arsenal v chelsea final?
would be superb for WSL exposure and who wouldn’t love an all-english final?
But I’ve got to give the ladies a BZ(well done).
On beating Lyon tonight seeing that they have won it 6 out of the last 7.
Well done ladies.
Commentators were very biased as well.
That's football for you and here's hoping for an all English final.