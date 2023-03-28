Arsenal can still win three trophies this season including the Women's Super League and Champions League

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says his side can beat anyone as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners trail 1-0 on aggregate heading into Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium (20:00 BST kick-off).

Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals in a decade but are the only English side to win the tournament.

"We can beat any team at any time and that's a great feeling," Eidevall said.

"We know it will be determined by small details but we know we have a chance. You know everything is possible."

Lea Schuller's powerful 39th-minute header gave Bayern the advantage on a frustrating night for Arsenal last week, but they came close to an equaliser on several occasions.

However, Eidevall said their approach for the second leg is simple as they know they must win to progress to the last four.

"With an away-goals rule this would have been really complicated to manage as if we'd conceded it puts us in a tough situation. Now we just need to win the football match," he said.

"We still need to be attacking, create goal-scoring opportunities and need to do it with balance so we win.

"I would be very happy [to progress]. But you then have to make the most of that opportunity. It's not like I will retire and lie on a beach somewhere thinking about what a great achievement that was."

Arsenal remain in the hunt for two further pieces of silverware this season having already won the League Cup, while they are fourth in the Women's Super League, three points off the top.

But Eidevall said winning the Champions League would be a special achievement.

"To be a champion of a continent is probably the greatest thing you can win in club football," he said.

"We are very proud of our history and if we can repeat that it'd be great. Let's make the most of it [on Thursday] and maybe we can progress.

"When you reach the semi-finals then everyone is capable of winning the trophy."

Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza said the Gunners "cannot afford to make any mistakes" as they attempt to progress.

"We know it will be a hard game. We've had a good week of training and feel like we're ready. It can go both ways so we cannot make mistakes," she said.

"We have a big chance to win the league but right now we're just thinking about the Champions League and Bayern Munich.

"It would be amazing to win three trophies but we need everyone together for [Thursday]. With the support of the fans and our team we can do it."