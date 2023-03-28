Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Corsie scored Aston Villa's opening goal against Manchester City

Rachel Corsie will miss Scotland's friendlies against Australia and Costa Rica next month following knee surgery.

The centre-half also faces a race to be fit for Aston Villa's FA Women's Cup semi-final with Chelsea on 16 April.

Corsie, 33, was injured during the 2-1 quarter-final win over Manchester City.

"I need a small surgery, hopefully this week," said Corsie, who hopes to "get things tidied up, have a few weeks rehab and be back as soon as possible", on the Behind The Goals podcast.

Corsie will sit out Sunday's Women's Super League game against Chelsea before missing out on Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for games against Australia in London on 7 April and Costa Rica at Hampden Park four days later.

"It's always disappointing when you have to make that phone call," she told BBC Scotland. "I spoke to Pedro at the end of last week and start of this week and unfortunately it will take me a few weeks to be available.

"I think I've done well to be available for selection for a consistent period now, but I will need to sit these ones out."

Corsie, who scored the opening goal in the game, said she played through the pain against Manchester City on 19 March before a post-match scan revealed the damage.

"Adrenalin in the moment sees you through to the end of the game, but I knew at the time there was one tackle where I just felt something in my knee," she recalls.

"It's sore in the moment but you get up, you carry on, then afterwards I was in a lot more discomfort."