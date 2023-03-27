Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson is in his second spell as caretaker manager

Aberdeen are poised to announce that interim manager Barry Robson will remain in charge until the summer.

The 44-year-old former midfielder has been spearheading a caretaker management team following the departure of Jim Goodwin at the end of January.

Since then, he has turned the team's fortunes around.

He has won four of the six games he has overseen, a run of results that moved the Dons back up the Scottish Premiership table.

They are currently in fourth spot and are just four points behind third-placed Heart of Midlothian, who they defeated 3-0 at Pittodrie last time out.

The Aberdeen powerbrokers have spoken to a number of candidates about the position, but it is Robson who is poised to be handed the job at least until the end of the current campaign.

Following a playing career with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United, Aberdeen and Scotland, Robson took up a coaching position at Pittodrie and had been overseeing the club's youths.

He first became caretaker following the sacking of Stephen Glass in February last year and, during his current spell in charge, has overseen four wins and two defeats.

Robson, who has made clear his desire to be a manager full-time, takes his side to Perth to face St Johnstone on Saturday seeking a fourth consecutive victory.