Scottish Championship

Hamilton Academical came from behind and survived a late red card to sink Raith Rovers and climb off the foot of the Scottish Championship.

Accies fell behind to Steve Lawson's own goal early in the second half, but soon levelled through Dylan McGowan.

Two minutes later, Benny Ashley-Seal netted what proved to be the winner, before Jean-Pierre Tiehi was sent off in stoppage time.

John Rankin's side leapfrog Cove Rangers at the bottom of the table.

They lead Cove by two points having played a game fewer, while Rovers remain seventh, 13 points clear of the bottom two.

This was the visitors' second win over their Fife hosts in a fortnight, having beaten them to win the Scottish Challenge Cup final on 26 March.

And it was a crucial victory for Accies, who were thumped 7-0 by Dundee just three days earlier.