Match ends, Raith Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.
Hamilton Academical came from behind and survived a late red card to sink Raith Rovers and climb off the foot of the Scottish Championship.
Accies fell behind to Steve Lawson's own goal early in the second half, but soon levelled through Dylan McGowan.
Two minutes later, Benny Ashley-Seal netted what proved to be the winner, before Jean-Pierre Tiehi was sent off in stoppage time.
John Rankin's side leapfrog Cove Rangers at the bottom of the table.
They lead Cove by two points having played a game fewer, while Rovers remain seventh, 13 points clear of the bottom two.
This was the visitors' second win over their Fife hosts in a fortnight, having beaten them to win the Scottish Challenge Cup final on 26 March.
And it was a crucial victory for Accies, who were thumped 7-0 by Dundee just three days earlier.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MacDonald
- 4MillenBooked at 90mins
- 12LangSubstituted forat 84'minutes
- 5NolanSubstituted forNgwenyaat 69'minutes
- 3DickSubstituted forAkioat 79'minutes
- 20BrownSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 79'minutes
- 7ConnollyBooked at 86mins
- 6SpencerSubstituted forMcGillat 69'minutes
- 16StantonBooked at 74mins
- 22RossSubstituted forEastonat 63'minutes
- 10Vaughan
Substitutes
- 11McBride
- 15Ngwenya
- 17Thomson
- 18Akio
- 23Easton
- 24McGill
- 29Young
- 30Masson
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fulton
- 12Sparrow
- 4O'Reilly
- 15McGowan
- 22Tumilty
- 24Lawson
- 11SmithBooked at 24minsSubstituted forZanattaat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 23De BolleSubstituted forWinterat 85'minutes
- 8Martin
- 21Smith
- 9Ashley-SealSubstituted forTiehiat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 10Zanatta
- 16Stephenson
- 17Tiehi
- 19Winter
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 37McGinn
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,691
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.
Booking
Ross Millen (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Millen (Raith Rovers).
Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.
Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Akio (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Lucas De Bolle.
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Tom Lang went off injured after Raith Rovers had used all subs.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Martin.
Substitution, Raith Rovers. William Akio replaces Liam Dick.
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Esmaël Gonçalves replaces Scott Brown.
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical).
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.