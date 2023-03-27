Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Chiedozie Ogbene was named man of the match as the Republic of Ireland fell to defeat in Dublin

Chiedozie Ogbene says he could see doubt in France's stars in the closing stages of the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying loss.

Ogbene was named man of the match as Benjamin Pavard scored a stunning winner for the World Cup finalists.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced two stunning late saves to deny the Republic a famous point in Dublin.

"We don't want to celebrate loses, it's a result-based business and that's what we're striving towards," said Ogbene.

Rotherham forward Ogbene, 25, added: "I looked in the defenders eyes and I think I could see a bit of doubt because we kept putting pressure on them with set-pieces."

He added the "overall feeling is disappointment" but the performance, possibly the best under manager Stephen Kenny, was a "massive boost".

"The manager had to feed us with some good news and say we have to take the positives out of the game and that's what we have to focus on right now because we can't change the result," said Ogbene.

"It is a massive boost when you can perform like this against the best team, but I think the manager alluded to that.

"Obviously the performances are good but right now we just need results and that's what we're going to try to do."

'I want to go to the next level'

We have to take the positives from defeat - Ogbene

AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan rescued France, first to stop Jules Kounde scoring an own goal, before he denied Nathan Collins at full stretch from the resulting corner.

"[It's a] great save from the keeper, obviously these are the best players in the world but I think we matched them, we put it up to them against one of the best," added Ogbene.

"In the first half we were very compact, they didn't really cause us too much threat and they capitalised from our mistake, giving the ball away on the edge of the box and we got beaten by a spectacular goal.

"We were all trying to get the ref to speed up the game and an experienced nation like that know how to suck the life out of the game."

Ogbene said his performance boosted his confidence as he gave AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who started the World Cup final against Argentina, a torrid time in Dublin.

"I've always said I want to go to the next level," he added.

"Sometimes you don't play well and you start doubting yourself. But when I can put performances in like this, it gives me the belief that maybe I can be effective at the next level and that's my dream and so it keeps my dream alive."