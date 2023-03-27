Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brogan Hay will never score an easier goal but Rangers could not build on their first-half lead

Celtic rescued a point against Rangers with the last kick of the match to remain second in the SWPL, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.

For the third time this season, defender Caitlin Hayes netted against her city rivals as an open net was presented from a defensive mishap.

Brogan Hay's tap-in, after a calamity of Celtic's own making between defender Kelly Clark and goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar, gave Rangers a half-time lead, but Malky Thomson's side were pegged back in the 99th minute.

And the drama did not end there as Fran Alonso appeared to be struck from behind by a member of the Rangers coaching staff while the Celtic head coach congratulated his players at full-time.

"Someone pushed me from behind," Alonso told Sky Sports. "I never talked to him the whole game.

"It's football, always disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. I was called a little rat, but I don't know why."

Celtic remain unbeaten against defending champions Rangers this season, with one league meeting to come and one point separating the sides.

Rangers have not hidden the fact that the sting of their last derby defeat was difficult to overcome. Using that hurt as fuel, they started in positive fashion and Lisa Martinez's cushioned header was unfortunate to find the side-netting inside the opening two minutes.

Celtic were reduced to playing on the break but carried a threat, and almost went ahead when Natasha Flint charged down goalkeeper Jenna Fife's kick but the ball skimmed just wide of the empty goal.

While Fife could afford a wry smile at her luck, Clark could not as she gifted Rangers their opener.

The captain's touch on Emma Watson's cross saw the ball fizz away from her own goalkeeper and trickle into the path of the waiting Hay, who could not miss the target from close range.

Celtic announced the signing of American forward Kit Loferski just 90 minutes before kick-off and in a baptism of fire Alonso brought her off the bench with 20 minutes to go in an attempt to inject life into the team.

But overall the second half lacked quality, with chances few and far between until the six additional minutes of stoppage time were signalled.

Rangers came close to sealing the victory through Jodi McLeary but the substitute could not latch on to Megan Bell's delivery.

Instead, as the game moved into added time in added time, there was a thrilling finale in store for the Celtic contingent among the 3,134 fans packed inside Broadwood.

Fife failed to connect when rushing to clear the ball on the edge of her area, allowing Hayes to strike into an unguarded net and spark scenes of wild celebration from the visiting bench.