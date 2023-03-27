Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch Wrexham became Wrexham owners in 2021

Football League promotion hopefuls Wrexham will face Manchester United in July in the United States.

The National League leaders will take on the Premier League side in San Diego on Tuesday, 25 July at Snapdragon Stadium.

United manager Erik Ten Hag is taking United on tour to prepare them for the 2023-24 season.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hope they will be a League Two side by then.

Reynolds and McElhenney watched Wrexham's latest victory, a 3-0 win against York City on Saturday, that kept them top of the table with six games left to play this season.

Boss Phil Parkinson said: "We're looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club's history. The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion.

"The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023-24 season, and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

"We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we're looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer."

The game will be the first of Manchester United's summer tour and they intend to field "a youth-focused team drawn from United's travelling tour squad supplemented by academy prospects".

The club's football director John Murtough said: "This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans."