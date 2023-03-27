Close menu

Neto: Bournemouth captain and goalkeeper signs three-year contract extension

Neto punches the ball clear during Bournemouth's win over Liverpool in March
Bournemouth captain Neto has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Cherries this season.

The 33-year-old joined the Premier League club from Barcelona in August last year, having previously played for Valencia, Juventus and Fiorentina.

"I'm really happy, the welcome from the fans from when I first arrived was unbelievable," he said.

Bournemouth are 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety, and play Fulham on Saturday (15:00 BST).

"We will give our 100% to make sure we stay in the Premier League now and always do our best," Neto added.

