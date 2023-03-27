Last updated on .From the section Football

Carlton Palmer congratulated his wife Lucy on completing the half marathon in under two hours after he was taken to hospital on Sunday

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer says he has suffered a suspected "small heart attack" while running the Sheffield Half marathon on Sunday.

The 57-year-old was admitted to hospital and kept in overnight for tests and observations.

Palmer, who won 18 caps for his country, said he experienced problems early on, but did manage to finish the 13.2-mile race.

He tweeted tests are still taking place to determine what caused the issue.

Palmer started his senior career at West Brom in 1984 and played for Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.

Palmer wrote on Monday: external-link "Thank you so much for all the lovely messages. I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack.

"They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing. I will keep you updated."

Palmer tweeted a picture of his training summary which showed he completed the course in two hours, nine minutes and 21 seconds, but also had a maximum heart rate of 232bpm.

In 2016, he required a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition.

In September, 2021, at the age of 55 and manager of Grantham Town, Palmer named himself as a substitute in a Northern Premier League game against Ashton United, but did not come on.