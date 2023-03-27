Oldham Athletic defender Peter Clarke has said National League players may strike over changes to non-league contracts

Barnet boss Dean Brennan has called for government intervention after Football Association changes to non-league players' contracts for next season.

The new conditions will see injured players only paid in full for 12 weeks.

Clubs can then reduce wages to statutory sick pay - £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.

"Something has to be done at government level rather than let this go on - it's crazy," Brennan, 42, told BBC Radio London.

Oldham Athletic defender Peter Clarke, who is on the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board, said on Thursday that National League players might strike.

The changes also mean players face having their contracts terminated with three months' notice if a club-instructed doctor says they are unable to play for at least four months, leading to fears players with long-term Achilles or knee ligament injuries could be released.

The PFA, which does not represent National League players, has told the FA it cannot support the measures which come into effect on 1 July.

Brennan, speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win at Wealdstone, said the clubs themselves would not want this for the players.

"If you look at the game nearly every one of those players will be a PFA member. I'm a PFA member. It's scandalous," he continued.

"I'm really supporting the players on this. How can you sign a contract, put your body on the line and then you can be terminated within three months if you're injured? It's ridiculous.

"Its something I'm very passionate about and it's something that I'm prepared to support the players on. A contract is a contract and it should be adhered to both ways.

"It's just like when we sell players. Can players give three months' notice? Then when someone from above wants to buy them who is protected? The club or the player? It's all in the club's favour so it has to be both ways.

"As management, we want lads to go on the pitch and put their bodies on the line every time they cross the white line.

"I don't see it happening. I don't feel that football clubs would want that - if players get injured they don't get paid, and I don't think it's right."

'Mortgage football'

Brennan's thoughts were echoed by his opposite number in the dug outs at the weekend, Stuart Maynard.

"It will take the competitiveness out of this level of football because people won't be going in for tackles - they just won't. Why would you?" Wealdstone boss Maynard told BBC Radio London.

"You're not going to risk your livelihood. Our level of football is now 'mortgage football' - it's basically a full-time league.

"You're not going to risk paying the bills for your family so I just don't see it happening."

Brennan, who started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and also enjoyed a stint with Luton before moving into non-league, said the pyramid system of the Premier League down to the non-leagues is vital for football in this country, partly because of the protection it offers players who do not make it in the short or long term at a club in the top four tiers.

"The biggest thing for me when someone leaves an academy is where do they filter to?" Brennan added.

"How many players make it? A very small percentage. But they filter into non-league so they need to be looked after.

"So what I'm seeing going on is ridiculous from the FA, they need to step up and back the players.

"We've had nothing from the FA whatsoever. Our captain Dale Gordon is dealing with it, with all the other captains in the league, and fair play to them. They've put their necks above the parapet and they're prepared to back each other."

The FA said that following a "period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders" it had "updated the standard-form non-league contract in order to better reflect current employment legislation and to provide each party with greater certainty in this area".

"In doing so, we have sought to balance the interests of both clubs and players," it added.