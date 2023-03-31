With the international break over, the Scottish Premiership returns.

Rangers will be expected to make it a sixth consecutive home win over bottom side Dundee United on Saturday after which reigning champions Celtic will be strong favourites to re-establish the nine-point gap at the top by securing a 15th consecutive win as they visit second-bottom Ross County the following day.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there is plenty of intrigue...

Game of weekend - St Mirren v Livingston

Saturday's game in Paisley is likely to have the smallest Premiership gate of the weekend, but it has the potential to be the most significant in terms of final league positions.

Livingston head west along the M8 just one point ahead of their seventh-top hosts with only four games left before the top flight splits into two for the final five fixtures.

Ending a run of seven visits without a win since a 2-0 success in August 2018 would go a long way to securing David Martindale's side a top-six finish and a crack at qualifying for European competition.

However, neither team go into this in great form.

Livingston did beat struggling Ross County at home last time out, but that came after a run of five without a victory, while St Mirren remain without a win in three outings and have won just once in their latest seven.

The Buddies, though, are unbeaten in eight meetings with the West Lothian side and Stephen Robinson's team cannot afford to let that run end if they are to stay in the hunt for Europe themselves.

Six of those latest eight meetings have ended in draws, including the latest reverse fixture in December, but St Mirren will be eyeing a repeat of October's 2-1 victory in Paisley to leapfrog their rivals.

Player to watch - Duk (Aberdeen)

While Barry Robson is - quite rightly - taking much of the credit for a turnaround in form that has lifted Aberdeen back into the top six since initially taking over as interim manager, it is winger Duk who has very much led from the front on the pitch.

The 23-year-old Lisbon-born Cape Verde international has scored four goals in their last five outings, including three in their latest two.

Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski has contributed three in five himself and it is that rekindled potency up front that St Johnstone must quell if they are to end a run of seven home games without a win and retain their outside hopes of a top-six finish.

Duk also scored both goals in fourth-placed Aberdeen's 2-0 win over the Saints at Pittodrie in January and he and his team-mates will arrive in Perth confident of a fourth consecutive victory having won 1-0 there in August.

Manager in spotlight - Robbie Neilson (Heart of Midlothian)

Robbie Neilson declared the performance in losing 3-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last time out was "not good enough" and that he had "two weeks to stew" on it.

A third consecutive defeat has turned up the heat for the Heart of Midlothian manager with his side now only four points ahead of the Dons - and one more clear of city rivals Hibernian - when not long ago it looked like Neilson's side had third place all but sewn up.

Hearts have also lost their latest three on the road and visiting a Kilmarnock side without a win in five themselves is the type of game the Edinburgh side will be targeting for full points as they look to secure European football again.

However, given that Dundee United and Ross County will be doing well to take anything from their games against the Old Firm, Derek McInnes' third-bottom hosts will themselves view this as an ideal chance to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom two.