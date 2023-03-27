Close menu

Ben Sheaf: Coventry midfielder signs new deal to run until 2026

Ben Sheaf
Ben Sheaf scored for Coventry in their FA Cup tie against Wrexham in January

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has signed a new deal with the club to run until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Arsenal in 2020, initially on loan, and has scored twice in 31 appearances this season.

City are just three points outside the Championship play-off places.

"Ben is now a Championship midfielder with great pedigree, who brings real quality and composure to our squad," manager Mark Robins said.

Sheaf scored the opening goal when Coventry won 4-1 at Blackpool in their last match before the international break.

They have eight games left to try and force their way into the top six, starting with a home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday.

