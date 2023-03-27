Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ben Sheaf scored for Coventry in their FA Cup tie against Wrexham in January

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has signed a new deal with the club to run until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Arsenal in 2020, initially on loan, and has scored twice in 31 appearances this season.

City are just three points outside the Championship play-off places.

"Ben is now a Championship midfielder with great pedigree, who brings real quality and composure to our squad," manager Mark Robins said.

Sheaf scored the opening goal when Coventry won 4-1 at Blackpool in their last match before the international break.

They have eight games left to try and force their way into the top six, starting with a home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday.