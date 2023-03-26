Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he loved life at Rangers and revealed he regularly recommends Glasgow as a transfer destination. (Football Scotland) external-link

After marking his debut back in Major League Soccer by scoring twice in Columbas Crew's 6-1 win over Atlanta United, striker Christian Ramirez has spoken of his frustrating final months as an Aberdeen player and said that he "continued to have belief" in his ability despite being dropped by then manager Jim Goodwin. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says his side have to improve on two key aspects as they face Spain on Tuesday as he felt his players were careless in possession at times and failed to capitalise fully on their chances up front despite Saturday's 3-0 win over Cyprus. (The National) external-link

St Mirren's Alex Gogic has tipped fellow defender Ryan Porteous to become a Scotland mainstay for years to come under the leadership of head coach Steve Clarke after the former Hibernian pair came face to face in Saturday's 3-0 Hampden defeat for Cyprus. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has tipped Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn to leapfrog Kenny Miller and Ally McCoist in the national side's all-time scoring charts ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has spoken about his controversial absence from the Japan squad in a new hour-long documentary airing in his homeland but stressed that he is concentrating on improving as a player with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record) external-link

Daizen Maeda has revealed that it was his choice to return to Celtic for treatment on an injury and miss Japan's match against Colombia on Tuesday after the 25-year-old forward was an unused substitute for their 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Thursday. (The Scotsman) external-link

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill suggests Steven Davis will need a miracle to make a return to international action in June as the 37-year-old midfielder continues his recovery from a serious knee injury and faces being out of contract with Rangers this summer. (Belfast Telegraph) external-link

New Spain head coach Luis De la Fuente has warned his side to expect a wave of intensity at Hampden Park and to face an improved Scotland side in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier. (Daily Record) external-link