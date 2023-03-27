Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League

Newcastle United will trial safe standing at St James' Park from the start of the 2023-24 season.

An 1,800-capacity section for home fans will be introduced in the stadium's south-east corner, with a similar area for away supporters in the Leazes End.

Premier League clubs were permitted to introduce licensed standing areas from the start of the current season.

Newcastle said more than 4,000 fans had responded to an online survey, with 75% in favour of a standing section.

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge became the first top-flight ground to allow licensed standing in almost 30 years as part of a trial in January 2022.

Since 1994, grounds in the first and second tiers of the English football pyramid have been required by law to be all-seaters.

That followed a recommendation of the Taylor Report following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, when 97 fans died following a crush.

However, in recent seasons, campaigners have called for standing to be reintroduced - and rail seating has been developed at some grounds to provide seats that can be converted to standing areas when desired after new guidance from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority.