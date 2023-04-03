Close menu
National League
YorkYork City19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: LNER Community Stadium

York City v Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 3rd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham393072103356897
2Notts County4028102100366494
3Woking39219965392672
4Chesterfield392181065422371
5Barnet38197127062864
6Eastleigh39197134741664
7Boreham Wood391614947331462
8Bromley3916131057461161
9Southend39168154739856
10Dag & Red39166175465-1154
11Wealdstone391411144861-1353
12Solihull Moors391410155557-252
13Altrincham39149165870-1251
14Maidenhead United40139184453-948
15Halifax381210163743-646
16Oldham391210175261-946
17Dorking39136205682-2645
18Aldershot39127205364-1143
19York391010194453-940
20Gateshead36913144653-739
21Yeovil38717143143-1238
22Torquay3999214669-2336
23Scunthorpe40710234475-3131
24Maidstone United4058274289-4723
View full National League table

