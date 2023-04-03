York City v Barnet

YorkYork City19:45BarnetBarnet
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|39
|30
|7
|2
|103
|35
|68
|97
|2
|Notts County
|40
|28
|10
|2
|100
|36
|64
|94
|3
|Woking
|39
|21
|9
|9
|65
|39
|26
|72
|4
|Chesterfield
|39
|21
|8
|10
|65
|42
|23
|71
|5
|Barnet
|38
|19
|7
|12
|70
|62
|8
|64
|6
|Eastleigh
|39
|19
|7
|13
|47
|41
|6
|64
|7
|Boreham Wood
|39
|16
|14
|9
|47
|33
|14
|62
|8
|Bromley
|39
|16
|13
|10
|57
|46
|11
|61
|9
|Southend
|39
|16
|8
|15
|47
|39
|8
|56
|10
|Dag & Red
|39
|16
|6
|17
|54
|65
|-11
|54
|11
|Wealdstone
|39
|14
|11
|14
|48
|61
|-13
|53
|12
|Solihull Moors
|39
|14
|10
|15
|55
|57
|-2
|52
|13
|Altrincham
|39
|14
|9
|16
|58
|70
|-12
|51
|14
|Maidenhead United
|40
|13
|9
|18
|44
|53
|-9
|48
|15
|Halifax
|38
|12
|10
|16
|37
|43
|-6
|46
|16
|Oldham
|39
|12
|10
|17
|52
|61
|-9
|46
|17
|Dorking
|39
|13
|6
|20
|56
|82
|-26
|45
|18
|Aldershot
|39
|12
|7
|20
|53
|64
|-11
|43
|19
|York
|39
|10
|10
|19
|44
|53
|-9
|40
|20
|Gateshead
|36
|9
|13
|14
|46
|53
|-7
|39
|21
|Yeovil
|38
|7
|17
|14
|31
|43
|-12
|38
|22
|Torquay
|39
|9
|9
|21
|46
|69
|-23
|36
|23
|Scunthorpe
|40
|7
|10
|23
|44
|75
|-31
|31
|24
|Maidstone United
|40
|5
|8
|27
|42
|89
|-47
|23
