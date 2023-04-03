Match ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.
Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche's men out of the relegation zone.
Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.
The game had been an uninspiring encounter up until the flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Toffees midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Kane in the face off the ball.
The England captain's goal looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte exited the club by mutual consent.
But substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley player shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.
The point lifts Everton three places up to 15th while Tottenham climb to fourth on goal difference, albeit having played two more games than Manchester United in fifth.
Kane in the thick of the action
For the best part of an hour this was an uninspiring contest as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities in the final third.
But Kane was at the thick of the action when he challenged Demarai Gray on the halfway line, an incident to which Doucoure took exception.
Pushes were exchanged before the Everton midfielder put his hand into the face of Kane, who went tumbling to the turf and referee David Coote brandished a straight red.
Kane received lengthy treatment from the physio but the Everton bench were clearly unhappy at his reaction to the incident.
The England captain shrugged off the incident to open the scoring 10 minutes later from penalty spot, sending international team-mate Jordan Pickford the wrong way to register his 15th league goal against Everton.
Kane could have netted in the opening period but a spin and shot was blocked on the line by Keane, while he also sent a free header wide.
Son Heung-min, roundly jeered throughout for inflicting a serious ankle injury on Andre Gomes here four years ago, had the best opportunity in the first half but shot straight at Pickford.
The result takes Tottenham into the Champions League places with nine games to play, but Stellini's side have now failed to win their last six games away from home.
More to follow.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
6.08
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number50Player nameSimmsAverage rating
5.95
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.58
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
2.75
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 77'minutes
- 5Keane
- 2Tarkowski
- 22Godfrey
- 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 84'minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 16DoucouréBooked at 58mins
- 8OnanaSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 7McNeil
- 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 19Mykolenko
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 30Coady
- 37Garner
- 50Simms
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 79mins
- 15Dier
- 34LengletBooked at 64minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 77'minutes
- 23Porro
- 4Skipp
- 5Højbjerg
- 14Perisic
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10KaneBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 16Danjuma
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Sarr
- 40Austin
- 45Devine
- 55Mundle
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 39,294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Dismissal
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Amadou Onana.
Post update
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
