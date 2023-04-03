Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Michael Keane stunner cancels out Harry Kane penalty

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 15 Premier League goals against Everton, having scored more only against Leicester (18)

Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche's men out of the relegation zone.

Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.

The game had been an uninspiring encounter up until the flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Toffees midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Kane in the face off the ball.

The England captain's goal looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte exited the club by mutual consent.

But substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley player shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.

The point lifts Everton three places up to 15th while Tottenham climb to fourth on goal difference, albeit having played two more games than Manchester United in fifth.

Kane in the thick of the action

For the best part of an hour this was an uninspiring contest as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities in the final third.

But Kane was at the thick of the action when he challenged Demarai Gray on the halfway line, an incident to which Doucoure took exception.

Pushes were exchanged before the Everton midfielder put his hand into the face of Kane, who went tumbling to the turf and referee David Coote brandished a straight red.

Kane received lengthy treatment from the physio but the Everton bench were clearly unhappy at his reaction to the incident.

The England captain shrugged off the incident to open the scoring 10 minutes later from penalty spot, sending international team-mate Jordan Pickford the wrong way to register his 15th league goal against Everton.

Kane could have netted in the opening period but a spin and shot was blocked on the line by Keane, while he also sent a free header wide.

Son Heung-min, roundly jeered throughout for inflicting a serious ankle injury on Andre Gomes here four years ago, had the best opportunity in the first half but shot straight at Pickford.

The result takes Tottenham into the Champions League places with nine games to play, but Stellini's side have now failed to win their last six games away from home.

More to follow.

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.97

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.34

  3. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.67

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    6.01

  7. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.14

  9. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.09

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    6.08

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number50Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    5.95

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    3.96

  2. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.01

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.04

  4. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    3.76

  5. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    3.94

  6. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.11

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.20

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.59

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    3.81

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.58

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.07

  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    2.75

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forMykolenkoat 77'minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 22Godfrey
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 84'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 58mins
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 37Garner
  • 50Simms

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroBooked at 79mins
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletBooked at 64minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 77'minutes
  • 23Porro
  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14Perisic
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10KaneBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 16Danjuma
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine
  • 55Mundle
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
39,294

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  9. Post update

    James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

  12. Dismissal

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the red card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).

  14. Post update

    Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Amadou Onana.

  19. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).

Comments

Join the conversation

571 comments

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 22:01

    Only Spurs could throw that game. 1-0 up against 10 men and then sit on it!! Clueless and spineless.

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 22:06

      SAW replied:
      Conte was spot on.

  • Comment posted by IVE BEEN MUTED, today at 22:00

    Having watched that I would have to say Conte was right .

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      One team is currently fighting for a top four place, while the other is currently fighting to stay out of the relegation places. On this night hard to tell which team was which.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:01

    I am a big Harry Kane fan and there is no doubt it was a red card but come on. Rolling around like that for a brush of the face. Kane isn't alone and players from ALL teams do it but it's embarrassing to watch.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 22:03

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Yes it’s embarrassing to see kane it but the problem is everyone does it.

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 22:02

    Harry Kane is a disgrace

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 22:07

      bbcwatcher replied:
      You could be talking about every footballer.

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 21:59

    Just when you think Tottenham couldn't possibly give anything more to the world of comedy they just find another gear.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 22:03

      cb replied:
      Fair play Everton, thought we we're lucky to get away w that!
      System, technical ability and attitude stink at Spurs.
      Front 3 have no pace, 2 midfield get over run, then the back 5 spend the game kicking the ball to each ohter bringing on pressure. Nuts.
      Get a decent coach in now.

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 22:00

    Dear Spurs

    I hate you.

    Yours faithfully
    Morty
    Spurs fan

    • Reply posted by marble, today at 22:08

      marble replied:
      Come on….. you’re not a Spurs fan……. But you are a big baby🤣

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:00

    Kane..He'll probably get spotty next year for breaking the England goals record , proper cheat and always has been , dacoure was silly but it don't excuse kane.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 22:02

      U17526287 replied:
      Exactly. That's why karma is so good in this world