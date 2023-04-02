Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Everton in October

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris returns after missing the past nine matches with a knee injury.

Ivan Perisic has recovered from a calf issue, but Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are all unavailable.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has reported no fresh injury concerns.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training but is not yet fit enough for consideration, while winger Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I ended up changing my mind three times about which way this one would go. It really is impossible to call.

With Tottenham, this is where we find out whether they are better off without Antonio Conte, who had to go after his rant about his players and the club following their draw with Southampton.

This is huge for Spurs in terms of making the top four but Everton need the victory even more because they have one of the toughest run-ins of any of the teams down at the bottom.

Prediction: 2-1

He will become the third Everton player to reach the milestone after Leon Osman (352) and Tim Howard (354)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won just one of their past 20 Premier League games with Tottenham, drawing nine and losing 10.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine visits to Goodison Park, with three wins and six draws.

Everton

Five of Everton's six Premier League victories this season have come at Goodison Park.

The Blues have won three of their four top-flight home games under Sean Dyche, all by a 1-0 scoreline.

Everton are vying to win home league fixtures against Arsenal and Spurs in a single season for the first time since 1991-92.

The Toffees have shipped 12 goals in eight games under Dyche; only Nottingham Forest, with 14, have conceded more since his first game in charge.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been directly involved in Everton's last four Premier League goals, scoring two and setting up two.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are without a win in five away games in all competitions, drawing one and losing four.

Spurs have conceded 40 league goals in 2022-23, as many as in the entirety of last season, with 10 matches still to play.

The Lillywhites have kept just two clean sheets in seven away games versus sides in the bottom half of the table.

They have scored a league-high 14 headed goals this season, with Harry Kane contributing nine of those.

Kane has 14 Premier League goals against Everton, only netting more against Leicester (18).

