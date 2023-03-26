Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group C
MaltaMalta0ItalyItaly2

Malta 0-2 Italy: Reigning European champions claim routine victory over Malta

Last updated on .From the section Football

Mateo Retegui celebrates scoring for Italy against Malta
Mateo Retegui has scored two goals in his first two starts with Italy

Italy claimed a routine victory in Malta as they bounced back from defeat by England to gain their first points in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Mateo Retegui scored his second goal in just his second appearance for the European champions to put them ahead.

The 23-year-old headed in Sandro Tonali's cross to add to his goal in the 2-1 loss to England on Thursday.

Malta midfielder Matthew Guillaumier diverted into his own net shortly afterwards to make it two.

Roberto Mancini's side, who beat England in the Euro 2020 final, sit second in Group C after the opening two matches of qualifying.

Line-ups

Malta

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bonello
  • 13ApapSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
  • 4Borg
  • 2AttardSubstituted forMuscatat 64'minutes
  • 7Mbong
  • 17MuscatSubstituted forTeumaat 76'minutes
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 20Yankam
  • 15Corbalan
  • 14SatarianoSubstituted forNwokoat 64'minutes
  • 23JonesSubstituted forDimechat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Camenzuli
  • 5Micallef
  • 8Mbong
  • 9Nwoko
  • 10Teuma
  • 11Paiber
  • 12Grech
  • 16Formosa
  • 18Brown
  • 19Kristensen
  • 21Dimech
  • 22Muscat

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 2Di LorenzoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDarmianat 45'minutes
  • 14ScalviniBooked at 54minsSubstituted forTolóiat 83'minutes
  • 23Romagnoli
  • 13Emerson
  • 12Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 20TonaliSubstituted forVerrattiat 67'minutes
  • 17Politano
  • 19ReteguiSubstituted forScamaccaat 66'minutes
  • 10GnontoSubstituted forGrifoat 22'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tolói
  • 4Spinazzola
  • 5Darmian
  • 6Verratti
  • 7Grifo
  • 8Jorginho
  • 9Scamacca
  • 11Berardi
  • 15Acerbi
  • 18Frattesi
  • 21Carnesecchi
  • 22Meret
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Malta 0, Italy 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Malta 0, Italy 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).

  5. Post update

    Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).

  8. Post update

    Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).

  10. Post update

    Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. James Brown replaces Ferdinando Apap.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Rafael Tolói replaces Giorgio Scalvini.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Steve Borg (Malta).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Malta. Conceded by Emerson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Mbong (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Yankam.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Politano (Italy).

  19. Post update

    Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Teddy Teuma replaces Nikolai Muscat.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11003033
2Scotland11003033
3Georgia00000000
4Norway100103-30
5Cyprus100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004043
2Greece11003033
3R. of Ireland00000000
4Gibraltar100103-30
5Netherlands100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22004136
2Italy21013213
3North Macedonia11002113
4Ukraine100102-20
5Malta200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11002113
2Wales10101101
3Croatia10101101
4Latvia00000000
5Armenia100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Moldova10101101
4Albania00000000
5Poland100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11004133
2Belgium11003033
3Estonia00000000
4Azerbaijan100114-30
5Sweden100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11002023
2Montenegro11001013
3Hungary00000000
4Bulgaria100101-10
5Lithuania100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia22004136
2Denmark21015413
3Kazakhstan21014403
4Finland210123-13
5Northern Ireland21012113
6San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11005053
2Romania11002023
3Kosovo10101101
4Israel10101101
5Andorra100102-20
6Belarus100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal2200100106
2Slovakia21102024
3Bos-Herze21013213
4Iceland21017343
5Luxembourg201106-61
6Liechtenstein2002011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport