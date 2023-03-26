Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group J
LuxembourgLuxembourg0PortugalPortugal6

Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in comfortable victory

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Portugal team-mates
Portugal have won both of their Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Ronaldo, 38, broke the deadlock after nine minutes before Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva pulled Portugal further clear.

The Al Nassr forward sent his side in with a 4-0 lead at half-time, with substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao scoring late in the second period.

Portugal top Group J after winning their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

After scoring two against Liechtenstein on Thursday, Ronaldo further extended his record as Portugal's leading scorer in European Championship qualifiers, taking his tally to 35 in 37 appearances.

And it is back-to-back wins, without conceding a goal, for new manager Roberto Martinez, who took charge in January after ending a six-year stint with Belgium.

Line-ups

Luxembourg

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 22MartinsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBohnertat 45'minutes
  • 2Chanot
  • 7GersonSubstituted forCarlsonat 45'minutes
  • 17Pinto
  • 11ThillBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 70'minutes
  • 8MartinsBooked at 74minsSubstituted forThillat 82'minutes
  • 16BarreiroBooked at 82mins
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 9SinaniSubstituted forOlesenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 4Bohnert
  • 5Curci
  • 6Borges Sanches
  • 12Schon
  • 13Carlson
  • 14Sinani
  • 15Hall
  • 19Olesen
  • 20Rupil
  • 21Thill
  • 23Pereira

Portugal

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3António Silva
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13Danilo
  • 2Dalot
  • 6João PalhinhaSubstituted forJotaat 87'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 75'minutes
  • 19Nuno Mendes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forNevesat 64'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 65'minutes
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forOtávioat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 12
  • 14Vitinha
  • 15Rafael Leão
  • 16Otávio
  • 17João Mário
  • 18Neves
  • 20Cancelo
  • 21Jota
  • 22Aussumone Biai
  • 23Nunes
Referee:
Radu Marian Petrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    António Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves following a fast break.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces João Palhinha.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Laurent Jans.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Rafael Leão (Portugal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Portugal. Rafael Leão draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg).

  16. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Portugal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg. Sébastien Thill replaces Christopher Martins.

  18. Booking

    Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Rafael Leão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11003033
2Scotland11003033
3Georgia00000000
4Norway100103-30
5Cyprus100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004043
2Greece11003033
3R. of Ireland00000000
4Gibraltar100103-30
5Netherlands100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22004136
2Italy21013213
3North Macedonia11002113
4Ukraine100102-20
5Malta200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11002113
2Wales10101101
3Croatia10101101
4Latvia00000000
5Armenia100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Moldova10101101
4Albania00000000
5Poland100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11004133
2Belgium11003033
3Estonia00000000
4Azerbaijan100114-30
5Sweden100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11002023
2Montenegro11001013
3Hungary00000000
4Bulgaria100101-10
5Lithuania100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia22004136
2Denmark21015413
3Kazakhstan21014403
4Finland210123-13
5Northern Ireland21012113
6San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11005053
2Romania11002023
3Kosovo10101101
4Israel10101101
5Andorra100102-20
6Belarus100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal2200100106
2Slovakia21102024
3Bos-Herze21013213
4Iceland21017343
5Luxembourg201106-61
6Liechtenstein2002011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

