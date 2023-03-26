Close menu

James Maddison: Is midfielder 'undroppable' after impressive first England start?

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments115

James Maddison goes close with a header against Ukraine
James Maddison's best chance against Ukraine was a second-half header, but it was too close to the goalkeeper

It may have been a long time coming - but for James Maddison, his full England debut was worth the wait.

Three-and-a-half years since his first international appearance as a substitute against Montenegro, Leicester midfielder Maddison started as the Three Lions comfortably beat Ukraine to remain unbeaten in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Injuries and form had denied the 26-year-old the chance to make that full international debut earlier, but he certainly made up for lost time with a promising display at Wembley.

"It almost feels like a second debut, it was so long ago," Maddison told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I've worked hard. I love football and just wanted to be back in the England squad. I always watch from my living room and wanted to be part of this.

"As a footballer and someone who strives to be successful, it's tough to watch your friends playing and not be involved yourself.

"It has been a good journey and one I'm proud of. I hope I've gained the manager's trust so he knows he can select me."

A creative force - how Maddison impressed

Maddison, playing on the left of a front three, linked up well on that flank with his former Leicester colleague Ben Chilwell, who started at left-back.

Regularly cutting inside, his movement caused the Ukraine defence plenty of problems and he probably could have marked his full debut with a goal but for poor finishing.

But everything else he did was good. He created five chances, the most by a player in his first England men's start since Theo Walcott against Andorra in 2008.

His performance earned plenty of plaudits from those watching but Maddison was pragmatic in his assessment of his own display.

"I did all right," he said. "I will be critical when I watch it back, I always am."

Maddison 'now undroppable'

James Maddison in action against Ukraine
James Maddison played 86 minutes against Ukraine

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Maddison should now be considered a permanent fixture in Southgate's England squad.

"A lot of people have been calling for James Maddison to start for England long before now," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think he deserved a start earlier and he must be undroppable on the basis of today's performance."

Ex-England, Chelsea and Liverpool forward Joe Cole said on Channel 4: "We can't wait another three years to see him in an England shirt."

Former Manchester United and Leicester striker Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm pleased for James Maddison.

"He has deserved a start, he's been brilliant at Leicester and it's something different for us all to watch in an England shirt."

Maddison's early season form for Leicester - he scored six goals and provided four assists in the first 12 Premier League games - earned him a place in Southgate's World Cup squad in Qatar.

However, a knee injury denied him the opportunity to play at the tournament.

"I think the World Cup was important for me," Maddison added.

"Even though I didn't play and I was struggling with injury, I was able to be a good egg around the camp. I supported the lads and that puts me in good stead with the manager."

Southgate: Maddison 'excellent' on the ball

For Southgate, it was not just about Maddison's personality in the squad but also his performance on the pitch.

"We were always going to start James Maddison," the England boss said.

"He's been playing really well for his club so we had no doubt he would fit in. His use of the ball was excellent."

England are not in Euro 2024 qualifying action now until they face Malta on 16 June so Maddison's focus will now switch to helping Leicester - one point above the relegation zone - retain their Premier League status.

"It has been a brilliant start to qualification and I'll take this form back to Leicester," Maddison said.

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by 1moormoor, today at 08:37

    What a ridiculous headline

  • Comment posted by Micawber, today at 08:39

    I think it must be bring your child to work day at the BBC and lets see what ridiculous headline they can come up with.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 08:37

    Unstoppable?! After one decent performance against Ukraine?

    I know these pundits have got to say stuff to keep themselves relevant and in the news but that is just nonsense!!

    • Reply posted by Super Dad, today at 08:44

      Super Dad replied:
      'undroppable'

  • Comment posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 08:42

    I must have been watching a different match.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 09:06

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Harry Kane may have scored 55 goals but remember that 39 of them were penalties.

      Take these off and he's only scored 16 goals for England which is less than the likes of Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Paul Parker, Jimmy White, Colin Cowdrey and Nail Quinn.

      Hardly world beating!!

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 08:52

    Its stories like this, and headlines like this that make me wonder what has happened to the BBC. Complete joke.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:55

      twinprime replied:
      It has always been this way in the British sporting press. We don't have a particularly impressive history of sports journalism - it has forever been looked upon as where the journalists who can't write end up.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 08:42

    No one is undroppable. He had a good game and will be in the mix, but with Rashford, Foden and Grealish (yes, I know he's up and down), he's far from a certainty to even be in the squad. Standard press and punditry hyperbole.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 09:06

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Good soccer player but certainly not undroppable.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 08:45

    I was listening to Sutton on 606 yesterday and, in fairness, it was a pretty slow news day and he was clearly looking for a reaction. Now BBC Sport have turned it into clickbait

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 08:47

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      That doesn't sound like Sutton at all.

      Oh, no...

      Wait...

  • Comment posted by Mutara Nebula, today at 08:49

    What a daft question. The only "un-droppable" midfielder we have is Bellingham.
    Decent game from Maddison but in fairness Ukraine didn't provide a major test. Let's see how he does against Italy when they have some of their injured players back.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 09:21

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      He only a ones good because Gareth Southgate is such an outstanding manager - he's the one that is undroppable.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 08:54

    I must have missed this world class performance, I was clearly paying too much attention to Saka who clearly does appear un dropable, great clickbait question but was average slightly nervous full debut against lightweight opponents, good luck to any English player but this wasn't that great

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:57

      twinprime replied:
      Saka isn't always that great either. He wasn't impressive against Italy.

      And people go on about Bellingham - but he seems great for the first 30 minutes of a game but tends to go missing for the next hour.

  • Comment posted by TreblesAllRoundHearHear, today at 09:07

    I wish Chris Sutton was droppable...

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 08:42

    I think he did OK but not much more than that. Although he has been praised for cutting inside in this article I think that crowded out the space for Kane and stifled a few attacks.

    As for undroppable, nonsense notion.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 09:23

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Gareth Southgate is the only undroppable person in the England squad.

      Look at his win/loss record and performance in championship - outstanding results and by far the best England soccer manager in the modern era.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 09:13

    He had a pretty good game against an average side but saying someone is un droppable after one game says tells me more about the journalist who wrote this article.

    This is what is wrong with the world - its this kind of mindset that produces over confident brats who feel entitled.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 09:00

    What a weird headline and story. Clearly the BBC were watching a different game. He looked solid but out of position, and went missing from the left too often. A good team would exploit that overload out left side. I think he is going to be competing with Belingham going forward and that will be a tough one to win. Certainly droppable.

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 08:37

    A very strange question !

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 09:03

    Wasn't hard to shine in that borefest of a performance

    • Reply posted by moochinabout, today at 09:05

      moochinabout replied:
      Fell asleep after 10 mins.

  • Comment posted by Lestat22, today at 09:16

    Answer. No, he is not.

  • Comment posted by pitchski, today at 09:12

    One Ok performance against an average team. Thats all the evidence needed.

  • Comment posted by PaulW, today at 09:11

    I do think he deserves more time in an England shirt. "Undroppable" is stupid though.

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 09:08

    Looks like the media are building him up this week to a legend, so next week they can shot him down.

    • Reply posted by myopinionmatters, today at 09:19

      myopinionmatters replied:
      Grammar check!!!! Shot or shoot 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 09:06

    he needs to play terribly at a club level, or not at all for his club, to become "undroppable", just ask Maguire....

    • Reply posted by bigIsland, today at 09:23

      bigIsland replied:
      Yes. Southgate likes to pick players who are out of form so he can mother them and demonstrate to himself he is a caring, maturing forgiving man. All very odd behaviour for a national manager but the FA seem to lap it up to the country’s detriment.

