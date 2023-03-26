Carla Ward saw her side record four successive wins in the WSL for the first time on Sunday

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward does not want her side to "run before they can walk" in their quest to become a true Women's Super League force.

Villa have been the WSL's surprise package, sitting fifth after Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of bottom side Leicester City made it four straight league wins.

They have also beaten second-placed Manchester City in league and FA Cup.

"People keep saying, can you knock on the top four's door? That's just not a conversation," Ward told BBC Sport.

"What we want to do is try to sustainably be top six and then we can kick on from there.

"You've seen in the last couple of years - I won't mention any teams' names - but you've seen people come out and say 'this year we are going to try to break into the top four' and they are nowhere near.

"You need everything in place infrastructure-wise on and off the pitch, it isn't just about getting players in, there's so much that goes on and the top four are top four for a reason.

"It's about building, closing the gap - but that doesn't happen overnight."

Villa came 10th and ninth in their previous two WSL campaigns but are on course to comfortably improve on those finishes and also host Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final in April.

"At the start of the season, I set out to the players and staff that we wanted top six and we are close to that. I think we need one more win to achieve that mathematically," Ward added.

"I think it's just important that we continue to keep building. I say this all the time, it's not about running before you walk, it's about continuing to grow on and off the pitch in every department."

'We want her to win Golden Boot'

In a summer signing spree statement of intent, Villa last year brought in several marquee arrivals including England pair Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs plus France midfielder Kenza Dali.

All impressed in Sunday's win over Leicester, not least Daly, who furthered her bid for the WSL's Golden Boot with two goals against the Foxes, taking her league tally to 13 for the season.

That is just two behind leading scorer Khadija Shaw, of Manchester City, and Ward says she will give Daly every opportunity she can to overhaul the Jamaica striker in Villa's six remaining games.

Asked if Daly can win the award, Ward said: "Absolutely. She's been first class for us all year, she really has. She's a complete team player but, naturally we want her to [win the Golden Boot].

"We might have considered taking her off [against Leicester] but the reason I didn't is because I want her to continue to strive for that Golden Boot and give her the opportunity to get there."

'People want to pay to watch us'

Aston Villa's 6,489 crowd at Villa Park was close to their record attendance

There were some big attendances during Women's Football Weekend, with Manchester United and Everton both attracting 20,000-plus crowds to Old Trafford and Goodison Park respectively.

The crowd at Villa Park was a more modest 6,489 but Ward was keen to emphasise that they were all paying spectators.

Villa actually count their official record attendance as 6,875 against Manchester City earlier this season - they do not acknowledge the 8,367 mark against Birmingham last year because some tickets were issued free.

"Week in, week out, every team is giving away tickets. What we are doing is building a brand of football that people want to pay to come and watch," added Ward.

"I think that is really important - if we are looking long-term, if you give tickets away too often, in a couple of years' time those people potentially don't come back because they are not getting free tickets any more.

"Every single person in this building today [Sunday] paid money to be here so that's a credit to Aston Villa. I think the football club has got a very, very good strategy in place of building a fanbase, creating a buzz and people want to pay to watch us.

"I think we are an exciting team to watch - I'm quite big on playing an exciting brand and I think we've achieved that."