Cardiff City Women ended a 10-year wait as they beat The New Saints 3-1 to win the 2022-23 Genero Adran Premier title.

Ffion Price opened the scoring for the hosts with a well-taken strike.

Lia Lewis levelled for New Saints, but Siobhan Walsh put Cardiff ahead and added a late penalty.

Bluebirds had to match Swansea City Ladies' result to secure the title. Swansea beat Cardiff Met 3-0 in the Championship Conference, but that was in vain.

In the Plate Conference, Pontypridd United won 5-1 at Abergavenny while hosts Barry Town United succumbed 2-0 to Aberystwyth Town.

Meanwhile Wrexham beat Connah's Quay 2-1 in front of a record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales as they won the Adran North title.

However, if Wrexham are to seal promotion to the Adran Premier for 2023-24 they must first successfully apply for a tier-one licence.

If the licence is granted, Wrexham will face a play-off against Briton Ferry Llansawel, who clinched the Adran South title on Tuesday night with victory over Caldicot Town.

The winners of the play-off would climb into the Welsh top flight next season.