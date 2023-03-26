Match ends, Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2.
Kazakhstan scored twice late on as they came back from two goals down to stun Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifier.
Rasmus Hojlund, who scored a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday, scored twice in the first half to put the Danes in control.
Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov got one back from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.
Askhat Tagybergen and Abat Aymbetov then scored two goals in three minutes to put Kazakhstan ahead with a minute of normal time remaining.
Aymbetov was sent off deep in stoppage time for a second bookable offence but Kazakhstan held on for a hugely impressive win against a side that played at last year's World Cup.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 12ShatskiyBooked at 90mins
- 16GabyshevSubstituted forSkvortsovat 34'minutes
- 2MaliySubstituted forErlanovat 45'minutes
- 22Marochkin
- 3Alip
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 19ZaynutdinovSubstituted forIslamkhanat 79'minutes
- 21BeisebekovSubstituted forDarabayevat 83'minutes
- 8Tagybergen
- 20Orazov
- 6SamorodovSubstituted forAymbetovat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 4Zhaksylykov
- 5Skvortsov
- 7Darabayev
- 9Islamkhan
- 10Zhumabek
- 13Kairov
- 14Kenesov
- 15Shaizada
- 17Aymbetov
- 18Dosmagambetov
- 23Erlanov
Denmark
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 18BahSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 65'minutes
- 4Kjaer
- 3Nelsson
- 5MaehleSubstituted forKristensenat 83'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 15Nørgaard
- 7JensenSubstituted forBillingat 65'minutes
- 19WindSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 87'minutes
- 11HøjlundBooked at 90mins
- 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDaramyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jelert
- 6M Jorgensen
- 8Billing
- 9Braithwaite
- 10Ingvartsen
- 12Hjulmand
- 13Kristensen
- 16Hermansen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 20Daramy
- 21Dreyer
- 22Rønnow
- Referee:
- Novak Simovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) for a bad foul.
Post update
Philip Billing (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Igor Shatskiy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rasmus Højlund (Denmark) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Daramy (Denmark) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Rasmus Højlund (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aslan Darabayev (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2. Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yan Vorogovskiy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Jonas Wind.
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 2, Denmark 2. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Post update
Mohamed Daramy (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lev Skvortsov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Jonas Wind (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.