From the section England

Foden came off the bench in the win over Italy on Thursday.

Phil Foden has been ruled out of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Gareth Southgate has chosen not to call up a replacement for the 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder, meaning he has 20 players available for the game at Wembley.

Chelsea's Reece James withdrew on Saturday with an "ongoing issue".

Luke Shaw is suspended after a red card in the 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday.

