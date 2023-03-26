Last updated on .From the section England

Foden came off the bench in the win over Italy on Thursday.

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group C: England v Ukraine Venue : Wembley Date : Sunday, 26 March Kick-off : 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Phil Foden has been ruled out of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Gareth Southgate has chosen not to call up a replacement for the 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder, meaning he has 20 players available for the game at Wembley.

Chelsea full-back Reece James withdrew on Saturday with an "ongoing issue".

Luke Shaw is suspended after a red card in the 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope initially dropped out, with Tottenham's Fraser Forster replacing the latter.

This is England's second European Championship qualifier in Group C after goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane secured victory in Naples.

Foden underwent surgery in London after a bout of acute appendicitis.

He will now face a spell on the sidelines to recover and miss Manchester City's Premier League home game with Liverpool on Saturday.

A club statement said: "Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation.

"He will not be fit for this weekend's Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for."