Newcastle United v Manchester United

Joelinton has started 21 league games for Newcastle this season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton returns after serving a ban but winger Anthony Gordon, who has sat out two matches with an ankle issue, is doubtful.

Nick Pope and Sven Botman should be fit despite missing international duty.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin have been cleared to play but Miguel Almiron remains out with a thigh issue.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is hopeful Marcus Rashford, who withdrew from the England squad because of a minor injury, will be available.

Anthony Martial is back in contention after overcoming a hip problem but it is not clear whether Marcel Sabitzer and Raphael Varane are fully fit, while Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton are ruled out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I've been wrong about Manchester United a few times this season but I don't think their form has been that great recently, whatever their results have been like.

They were very fortunate to recover to beat Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, and that was not the only time recently where they got away with it a bit - they have not been at their best for a while.

It would still not surprise me at all if Erik ten Hag's side went to St James' Park and won but this is an enormous game in the fight for the top four and I am expecting Newcastle United to rise to the occasion.

I like the way the Magpies play and, although they have not always turned that into goals, they've had more of a cutting edge since Alexander Isak returned to full fitness. I have a feeling the Sweden striker will make the difference again here.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA'S frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have dropped points in four of their past six Premier League visits to St James' Park (W2, D2, L2).

The Magpies won this fixture 1-0 at St James' Park in October 2019 but that is their only victory in the last nine top-flight meetings (D2, L6).

The Red Devils have won 14 Premier League matches away to Newcastle, more than any other side.

Newcastle United

Victory would ensure the Magpies reach 50 Premier League points for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when they ended in fifth place with 65 points.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have won league matches away to Newcastle since Eddie Howe was named manager in November 2021, with the Englishman winning 15 of 27 top-flight home fixtures on Tyneside, drawing nine and losing three (two against Liverpool).

Howe has won two of his 13 matches as a manager against Manchester United in all competitions (D3, L8), both home victories with Bournemouth.

Nick Pope has failed to keep a clean sheet in each of his last seven Newcastle appearances in all competitions, having registered shut-outs in each of his previous 10 games.

Alexander Isak, who has six goals in 10 league appearances for Newcastle, can become the third Swede to score in at least three consecutive Premier League fixtures, emulating Freddie Ljungberg and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United

A 16th Premier League win of the season would equal United's final total of victories last season.

The Reds have conceded 27 top-flight away goals this term - only Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester have worse records prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Last month's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool is their only loss in 16 league and cup games (W12, D3).

They are in danger of failing to score in three consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2020.

Bruno Fernandes is one short of 100 career league goals. He has netted just once in his last 10 Premier League away appearances.

