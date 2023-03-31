Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nayef Aguerd has only started nine Premier League matches for West Ham since his £30m transfer last summer

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will assess the fitness of the recently ill Emerson, as well as Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca, who are nursing minor injuries.

Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio are back in training, while Vladimir Coufal played for Czech Republic on his comeback from a heel injury.

Armel Bella-Kotchap will miss out for Southampton because of the recurrence of a shoulder problem.

Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams missed midweek internationals through injury.

Both players are being monitored.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham are in trouble and really need to win this game but I keep thinking things will click for them and it hasn't happened so far.

The atmosphere is going to be so nervy and that will suit Southampton who, along with Leicester, are one of only two top-flight teams to have picked up more points away than they have done at home this season.

That away form will give Saints some belief and, with James Ward-Prowse in their side, they have such a weapon from free-kicks. They are bottom so they are under pressure but the real pressure on Sunday will be on the Hammers.

David Moyes said the video assistant referee "needed to go to Specsavers" after some important decisions went against his team when these two sides drew 1-1 at St Mary's Stadium in October - including what he called a "judo move" by a Southampton defender inside their box.

This time it is going to be just as close and even a draw might not be enough to save Moyes.

He definitely needs the big calls to go his way this time, otherwise he could end up on the wrong end of a karate move - and get the chop.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA'S frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's solitary defeat in the 10 most recent Premier League meetings came in last season's corresponding fixture (W6, D3).

Southampton are looking to win successive league visits to West Ham for the first time since April 1992.

West Ham United

The Hammers are on a four-match unbeaten league run at the London Stadium (W2, D2).

However, they have already equalled last season's final tally of 14 top-flight defeats with 12 games still to go.

West Ham are the only team not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this campaign.

David Moyes has lost just three of his 19 Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Southampton.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 21 of his 25 Premier League goals at London Stadium, including the last eight.

Danny Ings scored 46 goals in 100 competitive appearances for Southampton between 2018 and 2021.

Southampton

Southampton have only earned 11 points in 14 games since Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked, one fewer than they amassed over the same number of matches under the Austrian this season.

Saints and Leicester City are the only teams to pick up more points away than at home in the Premier League this season.

They have kept a clean sheet in two of their three away league fixtures under Ruben Selles, as many as in their previous 27 attempts. Saints can keep successive away clean sheets for the first time since September 2019.

James Ward-Prowse has scored all four of Southampton's away league goals since Christmas, including three direct free-kicks.

Theo Walcott can score in consecutive league appearances for the first time since August 2018, when he was an Everton player.

