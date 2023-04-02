Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women15:00Reading WomenReading Women
Venue: King Power Stadium

Sunday 2nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1713224693741
2Man City Women17132235142141
3Chelsea Women15121239142537
4Arsenal Women16112338102835
5Aston Villa Women169253225729
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women1651101730-1316
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121934-1512
10Reading Women1632111836-1811
11Brighton Women1523101850-329
12Leicester City Women162113738-317
