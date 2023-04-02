Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|17
|13
|2
|2
|46
|9
|37
|41
|2
|Man City Women
|17
|13
|2
|2
|35
|14
|21
|41
|3
|Chelsea Women
|15
|12
|1
|2
|39
|14
|25
|37
|4
|Arsenal Women
|16
|11
|2
|3
|38
|10
|28
|35
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|16
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|7
|29
|6
|Everton Women
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|15
|2
|21
|7
|West Ham Women
|16
|5
|1
|10
|17
|30
|-13
|16
|8
|Liverpool Women
|15
|4
|3
|8
|16
|27
|-11
|15
|9
|Tottenham Women
|16
|4
|0
|12
|19
|34
|-15
|12
|10
|Reading Women
|16
|3
|2
|11
|18
|36
|-18
|11
|11
|Brighton Women
|15
|2
|3
|10
|18
|50
|-32
|9
|12
|Leicester City Women
|16
|2
|1
|13
|7
|38
|-31
|7
Watch highlights as Leah Galton scores twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 to stay top of the Women's Super League.