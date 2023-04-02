Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

West Ham United Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 15Parker
  • 22Fisk
  • 2Smith
  • 7Evans
  • 17Filis
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 26Asseyi
  • 19Hayashi
  • 14Thestrup

Substitutes

  • 8Snerle
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Longhurst
  • 18Denton
  • 21Cooke
  • 23Cissoko
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laws
  • 3Robe
  • 23Bonner
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 8Nagano
  • 18Holland
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 24Stengel
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 6Matthews
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock
  • 35Taylor
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Katie Stengel tries a through ball, but Yana Daniels is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

  7. Post update

    Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amalie Thestrup.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women).

  16. Post update

    Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1713224693741
2Arsenal Women16122240103038
3Man City Women17122335161938
4Chelsea Women15121239142537
5Aston Villa Women169253225729
6Everton Women167361916324
7West Ham Women1752101730-1317
8Liverpool Women164481627-1116
9Tottenham Women1740132036-1612
10Reading Women1732121938-1911
11Leicester City Women173113939-3010
12Brighton Women1523101850-329
View full The FA Women's Super League table

