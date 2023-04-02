West Ham United Women v Liverpool Women

Offside, Liverpool Women. Katie Stengel tries a through ball, but Yana Daniels is caught offside.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 15Parker
- 22Fisk
- 2Smith
- 7Evans
- 17Filis
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 26Asseyi
- 19Hayashi
- 14Thestrup
Substitutes
- 8Snerle
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 18Denton
- 21Cooke
- 23Cissoko
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laws
- 3Robe
- 23Bonner
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 8Nagano
- 18Holland
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 24Stengel
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 6Matthews
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
- 35Taylor
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Offside, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amalie Thestrup.
Post update
Foul by Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.