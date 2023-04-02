Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Aston Villa Women 0-3 Chelsea Women: Champions canter to ruthless win and move into second place

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea players celebrate Jelena Cankovic's goal
Jelena Cankovic's opener was her third league goal of the season

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she wants "to make the title race interesting" after her side moved to within a point at the top of the Women's Super League table with a ruthless win over Aston Villa at Bescot Stadium.

Playing in their first match since their Champions League quarter-final heroics on Thursday, Jelena Cankovic put the Blues ahead midway through the first half.

Guro Reiten doubled their lead just before the break, before Sam Kerr rounded off the victory with a third in the 56th minute.

"We want to make it interesting, it's good for the game," Hayes told Sky Sports.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen. I just know that if our team show up like they did today then we will certainly put ourselves in a better position."

Kerr's goal was her 50th in the WSL and Hayes said the striker "means everything for this team".

The Blues boss added: "She not only makes the difference on the pitch she does it off it too. We can count on her."

Brilliant Blues 'rock up' after European heroics

With a game in hand on leaders Manchester United, the Women's Super League title is back in second-placed Chelsea's hands.

Last week's loss to Manchester City has been put well and truly behind them with their efforts in the past two matches.

The trip to Villa took place just three days after they edged out holders Lyon on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Honestly I don't even know [how we recovered from Thursday]," Norway winger Reiten told Sky Sports.

"We've played so many games with such high intensity. We have injured players, players struggling with bits and pieces, but somehow we managed to rock up today with this performance.

"I am very proud. It was ruthless and it was what we needed."

Sam Kerr celebrates her goal
Sam Kerr's goal was her eighth of the season in the WSL

Midfielder Cankovic was handed a rare start as Hayes made five changes, and the Serb put Chelsea ahead in the 22nd minute, finishing a rebound from close range.

Forward Kerr then struck the crossbar, before Cankovic turned provider, setting up Reiten who netted two minutes before half-time.

Kerr added the third from a tight angle and could have made it four had Villa keeper Hannah Hampton not made a smart save to deny the Australia captain as Chelsea finished strongly.

Daly frustrated as Villa remain fifth

Only Manchester City's Khadija Shaw has scored more WSL goals than Aston Villa's Rachel Daly this season.

But the 13-goal forward was kept relatively quiet, her best chance a backheeled shot easily saved with the scores goalless in the 19th minute.

In the closing stages, Daly went close again, firing a shot wide after good work from Kirsty Hanson.

Villa have now lost all six of their WSL games against Chelsea, conceding 14 goals and scoring just once in reply.

They remain fifth, nine points off fourth-placed Manchester City as they look to cement their status as being the best of the rest.

Both teams face each other again, after the international break, in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, April 16.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 12Staniforth
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 10Dali
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forLittlejohnat 68'minutes
  • 88Nobbs
  • 20HansonSubstituted forGregoryat 76'minutes
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 24Keitley
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 36Shaw

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 26BuchananBooked at 90mins
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forPérissetat 81'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forAbdullinaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10James
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Louise Saunders
Attendance:
3,835

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Turner with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset replaces Guro Reiten.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Sam Kerr.

  10. Post update

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Kirsty Hanson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Comment posted by villafan1988, today at 21:36

    Ahhh, with all the good we've done this season, shows the class difference between the top and the next group of teams. Well done Chelsea, we go again next week

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 21:34

    That was some performance ladies - well done.

  • Comment posted by Shetland Tony, today at 21:32

    Were records broken again by any chance?

  • Comment posted by Mark C, today at 21:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Seven Nations Army, today at 21:24

    I watched the game Chelsea were very good - they will be title winners again.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:21

    Well done Chelsea. Great performance after such a tiring night mid week.

  • Comment posted by The fictional 7-Up Cup, today at 21:16

    Only 1 point between them and Man Utd at the top now, that game in hand they have will be the deciding factor in who wins the title.

  • Comment posted by TrevD, today at 21:07

    Excellent competitive match with Chelsea at their clinical best 😀

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 21:07

    Delighted for Sam to get a goal. I know her partner, Juan. He'll be made up.

    • Reply posted by Mr May14, today at 21:16

      Mr May14 replied:
      I see what you did there. Noice ✌️

  • Comment posted by Ayobami , today at 20:45

    The revenge show

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 20:43

    We can rely on the ladies to show the men(Chelsea) how to beat Aston Villa.

    • Reply posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 20:50

      Justice4Bham21 replied:
      & your women's team would beat your men's team as well. UTV

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1713224693741
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women16122240103038
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women179263228429
6Everton Women167361916324
7West Ham Women1752101730-1317
8Liverpool Women164481627-1116
9Tottenham Women1740132036-1612
10Reading Women1732121938-1911
11Leicester City Women173113939-3010
12Brighton Women1523101850-329
View full The FA Women's Super League table

