Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The ball struck the arm of Alex Iacovitti (right) as he challenged Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership by overcoming lively Ross County.

County survived a first-half of Celtic dominance until Alex Iacovitti handled moments before the break and Jota scored from the penalty spot.

That forced Malky Mackay's side to attack in a second 45 minutes during which both sides had chances.

With County down to 10 men following a Ross Callachan injury, Alexandro Bernabei fired a late settler.

It means that Ange Postecoglou's side head into Saturday's derby at home to second-top Rangers with 15 consecutive victories since the Glasgow rivals drew at Ibrox at the start of January.

An eighth consecutive defeat at the hands of Celtic leaves County second bottom of the table, four points adrift of Kilmarnock.

Both manager handed surprise first starts to otherwise settled sides and, with captain Keith Watson only ruled fit enough for the bench, Mackay drafted 16-year-old Dylan Smith into the middle of defence.

It was no surprise that the tall teenager, fresh from Scotland Under-17 duty, was quickly at the heart of action as Celtic assumed their expected domination of possession.

As Smith displayed an assurance beyond his years, Tomoki Iwata was controlling play in his direction after the on-loan Yokohama F Marinos midfielder was brought in to replace injured fellow Japan international Reo Hatate and with captain Callum McGregor pushed further forward.

The expected Celtic onslaught failed to materialise and, although a blistering Greg Taylor drive struck the outside of the far post, it was not until a moment of County misfortune that the breakthrough came.

With Mackay already heading down the tunnel expecting to deliver a satisfied half-time team talk, referee Willie Collum was told to check a hand ball by Iacovitti as he challenged rival centre-half Carter-Vickers.

Jota dispatched the resulting spot kick powerfully down the middle to change the tone in both dressing-rooms.

Whatever was said transformed the game into an end-to-end affair, with on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Gwion Edwards' low drive just wide at last providing a home threat before Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart had to claw away a George Harmon header.

Kyogo Furuhashi fired wide with only Ross Laidlaw to beat, the goalkeeper produced a fine double save to deny replacement striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who also fired just wide, while a Jota strike hit the underside of the bar.

However, it was not until Bernabei thunderbolt's found the net deep into stoppage time that Celtic fans could breath easily.

Player of the match - Tomoki Iwata (Celtic)

Midfielder Tomoki Iwata (left) was given his first Celtic and start and confidently sprayed passes about as if he was a mainstay.

More to follow.

What's next?

Celtic host Rangers in a first versus second derby showdown on Saturday (12:30 BST), while Ross County travel to face St Johnstone that afternoon (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ross County Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Laidlaw 2 Randall 30 Smith 6 Iacovitti 16 Harmon 4 Cancola 14 Loturi 42 Kenneh 29 Edwards 27 Brophy 26 White 1 Laidlaw

2 Randall

30 Smith

6 Iacovitti

16 Harmon

4 Cancola Substituted for Edwards at 74' minutes

14 Loturi Substituted for Callachan at 84' minutes Substituted for at 88' minutes

42 Kenneh

29 Edwards Substituted for Sims at 56' minutes

27 Brophy Substituted for Murray at 74' minutes

26 White Substitutes 7 Edwards

8 Callachan

11 Sims

15 Watson

17 Murray

19 Hiwula-Mayifuila

21 Munro

25 Samuel

49 Stones Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 33 O'Riley 42 McGregor 24 Iwata 17 Neves Filipe 8 Furuhashi 38 Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor Substituted for Bernabei at 65' minutes

33 O'Riley Substituted for Turnbull at 75' minutes

42 McGregor

24 Iwata

17 Neves Filipe Substituted for Vata at 90+6' minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Oh at 75' minutes

38 Maeda Substituted for Haksabanovic at 75' minutes Substitutes 9 Haksabanovic

14 Turnbull

18 Kobayashi

19 Oh

25 Bernabei

29 Bain

53 Summers

57 Welsh

69 Vata Referee: William Collum Attendance: 6,690 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 2. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. Rocco Vata replaces Jota. goal Goal! Goal! Ross County 0, Celtic 2. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jota. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Sims. Post update Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by George Harmon. Post update Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum McGregor. Post update Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata. Post update Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oh Hyeon-Gyu. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Ross Callachan went off injured after Ross County had used all subs. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Ross Callachan (Ross County). Post update Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic). Post update Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Victor Loturi. Post update Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Owura Edwards with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Hart. Post update Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward