Scottish Premiership
Ross County 0-2 Celtic

Ross County 0-2 Celtic: Nine-point Scottish Premiership lead restored after stiff test

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alex Iacovitti challenge
The ball struck the arm of Alex Iacovitti (right) as he challenged Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership by overcoming lively Ross County.

County survived a first-half of Celtic dominance until Alex Iacovitti handled moments before the break and Jota scored from the penalty spot.

That forced Malky Mackay's side to attack in a second 45 minutes during which both sides had chances.

With County down to 10 men following a Ross Callachan injury, Alexandro Bernabei fired a late settler.

It means that Ange Postecoglou's side head into Saturday's derby at home to second-top Rangers with 15 consecutive victories since the Glasgow rivals drew at Ibrox at the start of January.

An eighth consecutive defeat at the hands of Celtic leaves County second bottom of the table, four points adrift of Kilmarnock.

Both manager handed surprise first starts to otherwise settled sides and, with captain Keith Watson only ruled fit enough for the bench, Mackay drafted 16-year-old Dylan Smith into the middle of defence.

It was no surprise that the tall teenager, fresh from Scotland Under-17 duty, was quickly at the heart of action as Celtic assumed their expected domination of possession.

As Smith displayed an assurance beyond his years, Tomoki Iwata was controlling play in his direction after the on-loan Yokohama F Marinos midfielder was brought in to replace injured fellow Japan international Reo Hatate and with captain Callum McGregor pushed further forward.

The expected Celtic onslaught failed to materialise and, although a blistering Greg Taylor drive struck the outside of the far post, it was not until a moment of County misfortune that the breakthrough came.

With Mackay already heading down the tunnel expecting to deliver a satisfied half-time team talk, referee Willie Collum was told to check a hand ball by Iacovitti as he challenged rival centre-half Carter-Vickers.

Jota dispatched the resulting spot kick powerfully down the middle to change the tone in both dressing-rooms.

Whatever was said transformed the game into an end-to-end affair, with on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Gwion Edwards' low drive just wide at last providing a home threat before Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart had to claw away a George Harmon header.

Kyogo Furuhashi fired wide with only Ross Laidlaw to beat, the goalkeeper produced a fine double save to deny replacement striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who also fired just wide, while a Jota strike hit the underside of the bar.

However, it was not until Bernabei thunderbolt's found the net deep into stoppage time that Celtic fans could breath easily.

Player of the match - Tomoki Iwata (Celtic)

Celtic's Tomoki Iwata and Ross County's Eamonn Brophy
Midfielder Tomoki Iwata (left) was given his first Celtic and start and confidently sprayed passes about as if he was a mainstay.

More to follow.

What's next?

Celtic host Rangers in a first versus second derby showdown on Saturday (12:30 BST), while Ross County travel to face St Johnstone that afternoon (15:00).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 30Smith
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forCallachanat 84'minutesSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 42Kenneh
  • 29EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 56'minutes
  • 27BrophySubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 8Callachan
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 49Stones

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forBernabeiat 65'minutes
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 75'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 24Iwata
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forVataat 90+6'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 75'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 53Summers
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
6,690

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home8
Away28
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Rocco Vata replaces Jota.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, Celtic 2. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jota.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Sims.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by George Harmon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  9. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oh Hyeon-Gyu.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Ross Callachan went off injured after Ross County had used all subs.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Victor Loturi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Owura Edwards with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Hart.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

